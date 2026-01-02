Semeshkina's impact extends to her role as a distinguished keynote speaker, taking the stage at prestigious events such as the Women in Tech World Conference and Mastercard Women Leaders Awards

Mila Smart Semeshkina is the CEO and Founder of the international educational platform Lectera.com and the Women's Empowerment Council. She is a thought leader in the fields of EdTech, women's empowerment, and personal growth. Additionally, she is a venture investor, a producer of educational courses, and a popular blogger. With a deep entrepreneurial spirit, Semeshkina is also recognized as an international expert in creating and promoting high-tech brands from the ground up.

Born on September 13, 1991, in Krasnodar, Russia, Semeshkina pursued her undergraduate degree at Kuban State University (KSU). She continued her educational journey with graduate studies at Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and Erickson International Academy. Semeshkina's academic excellence was acknowledged with a gold medal during her high school years and honorary degrees from both KSU and MSU. She is the author of publications and studies in the field of media economics, with experience as a researcher and a lecturer at the leading Russian educational institution, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

At the age of 18, Semeshkina embarked on her professional journey, delving into the realms of marketing and public relations, where she has amassed more than a decade of experience. Over the course of her career, she has adeptly steered the promotion of numerous prominent international brands within the CIS markets.

Semeshkina's adeptness extends to crafting impactful marketing communications for significant projects spanning Switzerland, Germany, the UAE, and CIS countries. This extensive exposure has forged her expertise in launching and nurturing large-scale international startups, affecting their transformation into thriving and lucrative ventures.

Transitioning her focus in 2017, Semeshkina has directed her energies towards entrepreneurial endeavors and bespoke consulting services, catering to major global enterprises specifically in the realms of marketing and the strategic development of corporate and personal brands.

Currently, in her role as an entrepreneur, Semeshkina is deeply engrossed in the establishment and expansion of Lectera.com — an international educational platform. Under her purview, a globally distributed team of experts representing 25 countries has converged to drive this initiative. Semeshkina is intricately involved in steering all facets of product development, brand enhancement, educational content curation, and the holistic operations of the Lectera group, headquartered in the United States and the UAE. With a global reach, Lectera.com imparts knowledge to a diverse student body of over 4 million from 70 countries. The platform's comprehensive curriculum, available in 15 languages, underscores its status as a preeminent global educational entity.

Semeshkina is also recognized for her philanthropic endeavors, having established the Women's Empowerment Council in 2021. This organization is dedicated to amplifying women role models and fostering women's empowerment. Anchored in Dubai, this community encompasses over 30,000 women, garnering acclaim for its annual Women's Empowerment Convention (WE Convention). The convention stands as a cornerstone of the world's major women's conferences, embodying Semeshkina's vision. Beyond the WE Convention, the council's initiatives encompass free access to women-centric empowerment courses, workshops and webinars, exemplifying the organization's commitment to tangible progress.

Semeshkina's impact extends to her role as a distinguished keynote speaker, taking the stage at prestigious events such as the Women in Tech World Conference and Mastercard Women Leaders Awards. Her speeches resonate globally, as exemplified by her opening addresses at the WE Convention in 2023 and 2024, and insightful interviews with Maye Musk, Carla Bruni, and Maria Sharapova. Semeshkina is also a frequent contributor to the media landscape. Her insightful columns find their place in notable EdTech industry publications, as well as esteemed international media including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Business Insider.

Currently residing in Dubai, Semeshkina continues to shape and inspire transformative change in both EdTech and Women's Empowerment on an international scale.