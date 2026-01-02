Mohamed Alabbar stands as a symbol of global ambition rooted in local pride — a leader whose influence continues to shape the future of cities and industries in the UAE and beyond.

Mohamed Alabbar is one of the most recognized business leaders in the Middle East, celebrated for transforming Dubai's skyline and retail landscape through global-scale property development and commercial innovation. As Founder and Chairman of Emaar Properties, he has led the creation of some of the world's most notable landmarks, contributing to Dubai's rise as a leading destination for tourism, lifestyle and investment.

His leadership has consistently focused on building dynamic communities, innovative hospitality offerings and world-class retail experiences. Alabbar has been at the forefront of concepts that blend modern design, economic opportunity and memorable customer experiences, expanding the reach of his developments across multiple international markets.

Beyond property, he has played an important role in advancing digital transformation and food retail ventures, demonstrating agility in adapting to evolving consumer needs. His work reflects a combination of vision, operational strength and a capacity to deliver large-scale projects that redefine urban living.

Mohamed Alabbar stands as a symbol of global ambition rooted in local pride — a leader whose influence continues to shape the future of cities and industries in the UAE and beyond. He is also the founder of e-commerce giant Noon, private property group Eagle Hills and a major shareholder in Americana Foods.