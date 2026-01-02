The 100: Mohamed Alabbar, Founder, Emaar Properties Mohamed Alabbar stands as a symbol of global ambition rooted in local pride — a leader whose influence continues to shape the future of cities and industries in the UAE and beyond.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Mohamed Alabbar, Founder, Emaar Properties

Mohamed Alabbar is one of the most recognized business leaders in the Middle East, celebrated for transforming Dubai's skyline and retail landscape through global-scale property development and commercial innovation. As Founder and Chairman of Emaar Properties, he has led the creation of some of the world's most notable landmarks, contributing to Dubai's rise as a leading destination for tourism, lifestyle and investment.

His leadership has consistently focused on building dynamic communities, innovative hospitality offerings and world-class retail experiences. Alabbar has been at the forefront of concepts that blend modern design, economic opportunity and memorable customer experiences, expanding the reach of his developments across multiple international markets.

Beyond property, he has played an important role in advancing digital transformation and food retail ventures, demonstrating agility in adapting to evolving consumer needs. His work reflects a combination of vision, operational strength and a capacity to deliver large-scale projects that redefine urban living.

Mohamed Alabbar stands as a symbol of global ambition rooted in local pride — a leader whose influence continues to shape the future of cities and industries in the UAE and beyond. He is also the founder of e-commerce giant Noon, private property group Eagle Hills and a major shareholder in Americana Foods.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff