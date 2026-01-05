As Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, he has helped transform the family owned enterprise into a diversified international powerhouse spanning food, sports, health, and lifestyle.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mohammad A. Baker represents a new wave of UAE business leadership — dynamic, globally aware, and driven by ambition to expand regional brands onto the world stage. As Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, he has helped transform the family owned enterprise into a diversified international powerhouse spanning food, sports, health, and lifestyle.

He grew up inside the energy of entrepreneurship, learning the fundamentals of business early while watching his family build ventures across the region. That exposure shaped his belief that businesses must evolve continually to stay relevant. With this mindset, he joined GMG determined to scale the organization beyond its traditional portfolio and turn it into a growth engine across multiple sectors.

Under Baker's stewardship, GMG has expanded through strategic acquisitions, new brand partnerships, and investments in verticals that support the wellbeing of communities. He has overseen growth in retail and distribution — particularly within sports apparel and fitness — helping elevate the active-living culture across the Middle East. His leadership also extends into food manufacturing and distribution, supporting regional food security and quality nutrition.

Baker is a vocal advocate for empowering youth — whether through sports programs, job creation, or platforms that help young entrepreneurs succeed. He believes strongly that business plays a vital role in shaping healthier societies and that long-term success is measured in impact, not just revenue.

His leadership style is collaborative but bold, encouraging innovation and cultivating teams capable of adapting to changing consumer behaviors. He values sustainability, digital transformation, and purpose-driven branding — a philosophy that places GMG at the intersection of business achievement and social contribution.

Today, Mohammad A. Baker stands as a key figure in the evolution of regional conglomerates. He leads with energy, creativity, and a forward-looking vision, ensuring GMG continues to champion growth that enriches lives both inside and outside the UAE.