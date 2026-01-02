You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mohammad Rafiee is the Chief Executive Officer of Richmind Development, an ultra-premium niche luxury real estate developer with an ambitious vision to establish a distinguished presence in the Middle East and Europe. Under his visionary leadership, Richmind is redefining the standards of premium living through design-driven, disruptively original projects that harmonize form with functionality.

With more than 25 years of experience in the real estate sector, both in Dubai and internationally, Mohammad has consistently led transformative initiatives. Under his leadership, Richmind has recently launched its inaugural project as a developer, Oystra—a waterfront masterpiece on Al Marjan Island, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Richmind's commitment to working with the crème de la crème of the industry is evident in the choice of partners for Oystra. Complementing the iconic architectural design by Zaha Hadid Architects, the interiors are crafted by HBA—one of the world's most renowned interior design firms. The landscape architecture is shaped by Cracknell, known for its selective collaboration on high-profile projects. Additionally, Dewan serves as the local architectural consultant, ensuring the seamless realization of conceptual designs into tangible structures. Although Mohammad has a long-standing presence in real estate, this marks his first foray into property development in the UAE. Oystra exemplifies Richmind's commitment to architectural innovation, luxurious amenities, and the creation of meaningful living spaces.

Mohammad's educational background is in the field of tech, which laid the foundation for his analytical and strategic approach to business. He began his entrepreneurial journey in 2004 with successful ventures in technology and foodstuff trading, acquiring valuable insights into finance and the intricacies of regulations and legalities related to it. In addition, his penchant for creativity and obsession with innovation has played a pivotal role in modernizing his business ventures, leading to sustained success.

In 2006, he recognized the immense potential of freehold property in the UAE and began investing in assets which led to the conception of his real estate consultancy. It was initially formed to solely manage his own assets but quickly evolved into a highly lucrative business. Combining his fascination with real estate investments and extensive financial acumen, Mohammad raised a significant investment fund in 2007, primarily targeting strategic real estate acquisitions in Dubai. His adept ability to spot trends and capitalize instantaneously, led to highly profitable investments that significantly enhanced his wealth and reputation as a savvy investor. The reputation he established remains till date and is a major factor in bringing on partners of the highest caliber.

Building on his extensive and diverse experience in the business world, Mohammad is now channeling his focus towards real estate development and the establishment of Concept Plus by Richmind. Concept Plus will primarily serve as a dynamic design hub which is a platform for creative minds and innovators from diverse fields to converge, exchange ideas, and present groundbreaking concepts. It aims to empower the next generation of talent by offering opportunities for collaboration, potential funding, audience engagement, and showcasing innovative work. By fostering originality and creativity, it will be a catalyst for future growth.

In addition to being a creative incubator, this initiative will stand as another significant milestone under Mohammad's guidance, which is a revolutionary turnkey real estate solution designed to streamline the development process. Concept Plus will integrate essential development services, from architectural design and legal consultancy to marketing and material procurement, under one unified platform. Collaborating exclusively with leading global experts, Concept Plus will set a new benchmark in the industry, significantly reducing complexity and enhancing project efficiency and innovation.

Beyond business, Mohammad's philosophy centres on leadership cultivation, strategic partnerships, and opportunity identification— principles that permeate all his ventures. He firmly believes that success is not a solitary journey; it requires the right partners and a strong, dedicated team. Even the most groundbreaking ideas require collaboration and collective effort to truly thrive. Mohammad's commitment to this philosophy is reflected in the Richmind family, as well as his broader network of companies, encompassing over 200 employees worldwide. He considers his team not just as colleagues but as an extended family, many of whom have been with him for over a decade. This sense of belonging and mutual respect fosters a work environment where individuals take pride in their contributions, feeling genuinely vested in the company's success. By nurturing a family-like culture within his organizations, Mohammad has built a resilient and loyal team that continuously strives to achieve shared goals. He actively fosters environments that encourage creative thinking and forward-looking solutions, positioning Richmind as an incubator of innovation and excellence. Mohammad Rafiee's leadership continues to reshape luxury real estate, emphasizing a paradigm shift toward purposeful luxury that prioritizes craftsmanship, intentional design, and enduring value.

"Luxury is not merely about grandeur—it's about purpose. At Richmind, we craft disruptively original spaces where beauty meets functionality, redefining premium living by enhancing the human experience."