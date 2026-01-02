Tayem first made his mark as the founder of entourage, building it into one of the Middle East's most influential marketing and experiential consultancies.

Mohammed Ali Tayem moves comfortably at the intersection of power, creativity, and technology—where ideas scale, industries shift, and influence is measured not just in ventures built, but in ecosystems transformed. Over more than two decades, the Middle Eastern entrepreneur and investor has emerged as one of the region's most consequen tial figures shaping the creative economy and technology-led business evolution.

A shareholder and board member of TGW Group, a New York–headquartered global network, Tayem oversees a diverse portfolio that includes entourage, 214 Creative, en+, EVE Virtual, and O3 Xperiential Studio. His reach extends further through Wiz Holding, the Abu Dhabi–based investment company he founded to develop technology solutions for emerging markets. Under its umbrella, Tayem launched WizShops, an e-commerce aggregator designed to empower non-Amazon retailers with fully integrated digital eco-systems. The platform raised USD 2 million in preseed funding and now serves as the launchpad for his next venture, WizJobs, a recruitment platform positioned to reshape talent mobility across the region.

Tayem first made his mark as the founder of entourage, building it into one of the Middle East's most influential marketing and experiential consultancies. Operating across Dubai, Riyadh, Al Khobar, Cairo, and Milan, the firm became synonymous with scale, in-novation, and cultural relevance. Its work has been recognized by Dubai SME100, Effie MENA, Dubai Lynx, and the Middle East Event Awards, and it holds a Guinness World Record—an enduring marker of ambition executed at scale.

Perhaps most emblematic of his strategic influence was his role in Egypt's post– Islamic revolution tourism revival. Working closely with the Prime Minister and Minister of Tour-ism, Tayem co-developed a national roadmap to restore confidence in the country as a global destination. The resulting campaign played a pivotal role in reversing decline and reigniting tourism inflows, earning him industry-wide recognition and nominations for Best Person in Crisis in 2021 and Industry Icon of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

His counsel has been sought at the highest levels. Tayem has led and shaped collabora-tions with the UAE Prime Minister's Office, the Saudi Crown Prince's Office, the Mo-hammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, as well as global institutions including Google, YouTube, LinkedIn, Deloitte, and UNDP. He played a key role in elevating Knowledge Foundation Dubai onto the world stage, notably proposing the creation of an international knowledge award bearing His Highness's name. His strategic imprint is evident across landmark platforms such as the World Government Summit, the Knowledge Summit, and multiple national branding initiatives.

When the pandemic disrupted global gatherings, Tayem moved decisively, launching EVE, a fully immersive 3D virtual-events ecosystem integrating payments, communica-tions, digital avatars, live stages, exhibition halls, and even food delivery. Long before the metaverse entered mainstream conversation, EVE demonstrated his instinct for an-ticipating where technology and human connection converge.

At the core of his work lies a belief in the Creative Youth Economy. A committed advo-cate for young innovators, Tayem has championed entrepreneurship through Young Ar-ab Leaders, partnering with DMCC to launch SME Connects, a platform designed to support start-ups and small businesses. His commitment to industry development ex-tends to governance roles, including as a board member of the International Live Events Association and formerly the British International Academy in Amman.

A familiar presence across Bloomberg, Sky News, Abu Dhabi TV, and Dubai TV, Tayem's insights on business, innovation, and regional transformation carry weight well beyond the boardroom. In 2023, his impact was formally recognized when he was named CEO of the Year – Media at the CEO Middle East Awards.

Born in Amman, Jordan, Tayem holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Al-Zaytoonah University. His early career spanned leadership roles at Orange Tele-com, Hyatt International, Etisalat, and DAMAC International—foundational experiences that continue to inform the strategic vision he brings to every venture today.