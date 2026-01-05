Kattan's work continues to broaden the visibility of regional entrepreneurship on the global stage, making her one of the most influential figures in today's beauty industry.

Mona Kattan is a celebrated beauty entrepreneur recognized for her role in shaping Middle Eastern presence in the global fragrance and cosmetics industry. Best known as the founder of Kayali Fragrances, she has built a brand that reflects her passion for scent, craftsmanship and personal expression. Kayali has quickly established a strong international following, admired for its distinctive blends and storytelling rooted in regional culture.

Kattan first rose to prominence as a co-Founder of Huda Beauty, supporting the brand's rise into one of the world's most influential beauty companies. With expertise in finance, brand building and consumer engagement, she helped lay the foundation for a modern, digitally led beauty empire.

As her career evolved, she shifted focus toward her own entrepreneurial vision within the fragrance category. She remains deeply involved in every aspect of Kayali's growth — from creative development to global expansion — reinforcing her belief in beauty as a highly personal experience.

Kattan is admired for championing authenticity, female empowerment and the value of bold self-expression. Her work continues to broaden the visibility of regional entrepreneurship on the global stage, making her one of the most influential figures in today's beauty industry.