The 100: Mona Kattan, Founder, Kayali Fragrances Kattan's work continues to broaden the visibility of regional entrepreneurship on the global stage, making her one of the most influential figures in today's beauty industry.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Mona Kattan, Founder, Kayali Fragrances and Beauty Entrepreneur

Mona Kattan is a celebrated beauty entrepreneur recognized for her role in shaping Middle Eastern presence in the global fragrance and cosmetics industry. Best known as the founder of Kayali Fragrances, she has built a brand that reflects her passion for scent, craftsmanship and personal expression. Kayali has quickly established a strong international following, admired for its distinctive blends and storytelling rooted in regional culture.

Kattan first rose to prominence as a co-Founder of Huda Beauty, supporting the brand's rise into one of the world's most influential beauty companies. With expertise in finance, brand building and consumer engagement, she helped lay the foundation for a modern, digitally led beauty empire.

As her career evolved, she shifted focus toward her own entrepreneurial vision within the fragrance category. She remains deeply involved in every aspect of Kayali's growth — from creative development to global expansion — reinforcing her belief in beauty as a highly personal experience.

Kattan is admired for championing authenticity, female empowerment and the value of bold self-expression. Her work continues to broaden the visibility of regional entrepreneurship on the global stage, making her one of the most influential figures in today's beauty industry.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff