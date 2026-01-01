Munaf Ali continues to guide Phoenix Group as it scales globally, supports new technological advances, and empowers investors and industries to participate in the digital-asset economy.

Munaf Ali is a prominent entrepreneur, investor and technology executive who has become one of the leading figures driving the growth of the crypto-infrastructure industry in the Middle East. As Co-Founder and Group CEO of Phoenix Group, he has helped transform the company into a global powerhouse in digital assets, mining operations, and blockchain-based services.

Munaf built the foundation of his career in traditional finance. He spent more than a decade working in capital markets and investment banking, gaining deep experience in financial structuring, institutional investment, and strategic decisionmaking. That background shaped his unique perspective when he later shifted into technology — allowing him to bridge the gap between established financial systems and emerging digitalasset economies.

In 2017, Munaf co-founded Phoenix Group with the vision of building scalable, industrial-grade infrastructure to support the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption. The company began by developing and operating large-scale crypto mining facilities, leveraging both energy efficiency and advanced hardware. Under his leadership, Phoenix has expanded across multiple geographies, built diversified revenue streams, and evolved into a full-ecosystem player — spanning mining, hosting, trading, digital-asset investments, and technology solutions.

A milestone in Munaf's journey has been leading Phoenix Group through its public listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. This achievement positioned the company among the first major crypto-focused businesses in the world to gain formal recognition on a regulated stock exchange, helping bolster confidence in the sector and reinforcing the UAE's role as a forward-leaning hub for digital-asset innovation.

Munaf believes in responsible, institutional-grade growth of the cryptocurrency industry. He focuses on strong governance, compliance, and sustainable investment — principles that have earned Phoenix a reputation as a trusted player in a rapidly evolving market. His leadership is defined by agility, innovation, and a constant commitment to operational excellence.

Today, Munaf Ali continues to guide Phoenix Group as it scales globally, supports new technological advances, and empowers investors and industries to participate in the digital-asset economy. His story reflects the transformation of finance itself — from traditional markets to decentralized technologies — driven by vision, expertise, and the courage to lead in a new frontier.