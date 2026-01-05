The 100: Oweis Zahran, Managing Director, OWS Capital Despite his successes, Zahran remains deeply involved in each of his ventures, making impactful decisions, nurturing partnerships and guiding his teams toward achieving a shared vision.

Oweis Zahran, Managing Director, OWS Capital

Oweis Zahran is a global business leader with a track record of identifying opportunities, pioneering innovative solutions and driving growth. After graduating from the University of Maryland, he ventured into the bustling UAE automotive industry. Despite the competitive environment, he leveraged his strategic foresight, tenacity and inventive spirit to establish the successful multi-million-dollar company OWS Automotive.

Over the years, Zahran has expanded OWS Automotive's footprint into seven countries, developed unique auto solutions and forged partnerships with various government bodies across the Middle East. His ability to build high-performing teams and harness the strengths of his executive staff has been instrumental in the company's tremendous success and expansion plans.

In 2020, he launched OWS Capital, aiming to create unique experiences and cutting-edge businesses in the fitness and entertainment verticals. Under the umbrella of OWS Capital, he has partnered with Hollywood icon Steve Harvey to establish MELT ME and launched Platform Health Club, a state-of-the-art health and wellness gym brand.

