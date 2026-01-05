You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Paul Dawalibi is a visionary entrepreneur, investor, and global tech executive best known as the Chief Executive Officer of Innovation City, the UAE's groundbreaking AI-powered free zone based in Ras Al Khaimah. Innovation City — formerly RAK Digital Assets Oasis — has been reimagined under his leadership to become a purpose-built ecosystem for tomorrow's industries, focusing on Web3, artificial intelligence, gaming, robotics, and healthtech.

With over two decades of experience as a technology entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and startup evangelist, Dawalibi brings deep expertise in emerging tech and ecosystem building. He has founded and scaled companies across North America and advised governments and venture investors on innovation strategy, policy, and digital economy growth. Dawalibi also hosts and created Game Changers on CNBC Arabia, reaching millions across the Middle East, and co authored Metaverse Dream, a forward-looking exploration of virtual culture and design.

Under his direction, Innovation City aims to remove friction for founders — offering streamlined AI-driven licensing, a founder-centric community, and strategic support that accelerates innovation and positions Ras Al Khaimah as a global hub for future tech. Dawalibi's leadership emphasizes agility, community, and building an ecosystem where ambitious founders truly belong.