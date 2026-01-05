The 100: Paul Dawalibi, Chief Executive Officer, Innovation City Under his direction, Innovation City aims to remove friction for founders — offering streamlined AI-driven licensing, a founder-centric community.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Paul Dawalibi, Chief Executive Officer, Innovation City

Paul Dawalibi is a visionary entrepreneur, investor, and global tech executive best known as the Chief Executive Officer of Innovation City, the UAE's groundbreaking AI-powered free zone based in Ras Al Khaimah. Innovation City — formerly RAK Digital Assets Oasis — has been reimagined under his leadership to become a purpose-built ecosystem for tomorrow's industries, focusing on Web3, artificial intelligence, gaming, robotics, and healthtech.

With over two decades of experience as a technology entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and startup evangelist, Dawalibi brings deep expertise in emerging tech and ecosystem building. He has founded and scaled companies across North America and advised governments and venture investors on innovation strategy, policy, and digital economy growth. Dawalibi also hosts and created Game Changers on CNBC Arabia, reaching millions across the Middle East, and co authored Metaverse Dream, a forward-looking exploration of virtual culture and design.

Under his direction, Innovation City aims to remove friction for founders — offering streamlined AI-driven licensing, a founder-centric community, and strategic support that accelerates innovation and positions Ras Al Khaimah as a global hub for future tech. Dawalibi's leadership emphasizes agility, community, and building an ecosystem where ambitious founders truly belong.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff