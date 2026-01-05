The 100: Qasim Mansoor, Founder and CEO, Regency Developments Qasim Mansoor's best work is still to come, as he continues to approach the industry with hunger, curiosity, ambition and fearlessness.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Qasim Mansoor, Founder and CEO, Regency Developments

Qasim Mansoor is an accomplished real estate design and development executive, often described as part visionary, part entrepreneur, with a gift for seamlessly integrating art and commerce.

Over his 25 years in the field, his track record has been defined by unequivocal successes, resulting in developments that become permanently ingrained in the fabric and rhythm of city life. Mansoor specialises in conceiving design-led, customer-centric, lifestyle developments for discerning homeowners with sophisticated taste.

His philosophy is that buyers aren't just purchasing square feet; they are investing in identity, taste and lifestyle. Luxury, for him, isn't about excess but about precision — where every line, material, proportion and touch point must feel inevitable. He aims to build developments that inspire, emotionally resonate and set a benchmark for what living well feels like.

Prior to establishing his own firm, Mansoor worked with some of the most compelling real estate brands in the UAE, including Emaar, Aldar, Ellington and Regal London. While serving as Director of Development at Emaar Properties, he was instrumental in the inception and development of Dubai Creek Harbour — the largest integrated waterfront mixed-use development within the Emaar portfolio, valued at USD 75 billion and home to the Dubai Creek Tower.

After Emaar, he held senior leadership roles with companies such as Aldar Properties and Ellington Properties, and developed ground operations as CEO UAE for UK developer Regal.

Following the acquisition of Regal, Mansoor established Regency Developments, where he now serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, building what he describes as "something extraordinary." The firm's motto, "A refined life is a Regency development," reflects his commitment to elevated living.

Furthermore, Mansoor is a globally accomplished architect, having worked with renowned firms including Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Hellmuth, Obata + Kassabaum (HOK). He currently serves as an External Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company for their real estate practice.

His educational background includes a BA (Honours) in Architecture, an MSc in Urban Planning and Development from University College London (UCL), and a Master of Architecture (M.Arch) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Qasim Mansoor's best work is still to come, as he continues to approach the industry with hunger, curiosity, ambition and fearlessness.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

