Raji Daou is a distinguished leader in luxury construction, recognized for transforming bold architectural visions into exceptional built environments. With a foundation in civil engineering and a lifelong passion for craftsmanship, he combines technical precision with artistic innovation — creating spaces that are as thoughtfully functional as they are visually inspiring.

His journey began early, gaining hands-on exposure on construction sites under the mentorship of his engineer father. These formative years equipped him with a deep understanding of balancing creativity with structural integrity. Identifying a gap in the market for design-driven, quality-centred construction, Raji founded DMDC — a company dedicated to elevating both beauty and performance in modern living spaces.

Established in Dubai in 2021, DMDC has rapidly emerged as a premier design and construction firm, reshaping residential, office, and retail spaces with sophistication, innovation, and sustainability. With a team of 700+ specialists, the company has executed more than 350 architectural and over 400 interior design projects, a testament to its operational scale and design-driven expertise.

Raji's leadership philosophy has evolved from hands-on involvement in every detail to an empowering, trust based approach. While he continues to uphold the uncompromising craftsmanship that defines DMDC, he has cultivated a strong leadership team capable of delivering excellence across every project. His ability to truly listen — to clients, architects, and artisans — ensures that each development is shaped around people's lifestyles, ambitions, and values.

DMDC's portfolio spans luxurious residences, high impact workplace environments, and immersive retail destinations. Across every sector, the company maintains a deep commitment to accountability, transparency, and sustainability — ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest technical and aesthetic standards. Its vision is rooted in creating places that inspire happiness, elevate productivity, and redefine daily life through refined design and exceptional construction.

A pivotal moment for Raji was securing DMDC's first premium luxury villa amid a challenging market environment — a decision that cemented the firm's reputation and marked the beginning of its rapid rise in Dubai's competitive landscape. Today, he remains focused on expanding DMDC's market presence, forging innovative partnerships, and mentoring emerging leaders to carry forward the company's core values.

Through unwavering dedication, visionary thinking, and a passion for redefining standards, Raji Daou continues to shape the future of luxury construction — one exceptional project at a time.