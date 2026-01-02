You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Riz Ahmed leads SmartCrowd with a powerful belief in its mission: to protect and grow investor wealth by transforming real estate investment into an accessible and transparent opportunity for everyone. His connection to SmartCrowd began long before his appointment as CEO—he has experienced the platform as a client, angel investor, board member, and now as the driving force behind its expansion. This journey reflects his deep conviction in the company's purpose and potential.

SmartCrowd is the MENA region's first and leading regulated real estate crowdfunding platform, fully licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). It enables fractional property investment from as little as AED 500, opening the doors of a historically exclusive asset class to everyday investors. With a track record of over 60 successful property exits and market-leading returns, SmartCrowd has rapidly become one of the most trusted names in PropTech—built on transparency, data-backed decision-making, and seamless digital journeys.

Riz brings a distinguished career in finance and strategic leadership to SmartCrowd. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at GEMS Education, where he led over US$5 billion in transactions, including one of the largest private investments in the Middle East. His work extended across Europe, Africa, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, encompassing both school acquisitions and transformative EdTech ventures. He began his career with PwC London, specialising in assurance, corporate finance, and restructuring—building a strong foundation in governance, risk management, and value creation.

Under his direction, SmartCrowd continues to expand its product offerings and technological innovation. The platform has funded more than 10 Flip projects worth AED 200 million, achieving four successful exits that generated AED 90 million in value from AED 63 million invested—with an average ROI of 28% over 15 months. SmartCrowd has also introduced liquidity enhancing mechanisms such as its Share Transfer Facility and serves investors across 130+ countries. The company has raised USD 6 million to date, supporting its growth into commercial and off-plan property investments, and advancing initiatives like real estate tokenization and crypto-enabled payments.

Riz holds a First Class degree in Economics from University College London (UCL), is a qualified chartered accountant, and has completed executive programmes at Harvard Business School and Oxford University. His leadership embodies transparency, innovation with purpose, and customer-centric value creation—ensuring SmartCrowd remains at the forefront of democratizing real estate investment across the region.