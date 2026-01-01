The 100: Ronaldo Mouchawar, Ex Co-Founder, Souq; Vice president, Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, Amazon Ronaldo Mouchawar remains one of the most respected business leaders in the region, closely associated with the ascent of e-commerce as a major economic pillar and a driver of business modernisation.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Ronaldo Mouchawar, Ex co-founder, Souq; Vice president, Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, Amazon

Ronaldo Mouchawar is a trailblazing entrepreneur credited with building one of the Middle East's first major e-commerce success stories. As co-founder of Souq.com, he helped unlock a digital retail economy that reshaped consumer behaviour, accelerated online business models and set the stage for a thriving regional e-commerce ecosystem.

Following the acquisition of Souq.com, Mouchawar has continued to lead digital-commerce growth as a senior executive with Amazon, contributing to innovation in logistics, payments and customer experience. His work enables millions of customers to benefit from accessibility, product choice and convenience — while providing new economic opportunities for sellers across the region.

A passionate advocate for entrepreneurship, he has been active in supporting the development of local technology talent, nurturing founders and building institutional knowledge within the digital economy.

