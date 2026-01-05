The 100: Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager, GCC Visa Saeeda remains a prominent voice in guiding the GCC's financial transformation journey, reinforcing the role of trusted digital payments as a foundation of innovation, economic competitiveness and modern society.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager, GCC Visa

Saeeda Jaffar is a highly regarded leader in the financial services and payments industry, recognized for shaping the evolution of digital commerce and secure transactions across the Gulf region. As Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa in the GCC, she oversees strategic growth, market development and stakeholder partnerships that support the region's shift toward cashless economies and digital-first consumer experiences.

With a strong background in strategy, consulting and financial technology, Jaffar has played a pivotal role in advancing payments innovation that enables businesses, governments and consumers to benefit from seamless and secure financial connectivity. Under her leadership, Visa's initiatives have contributed to expanding financial inclusion, accelerating fintech adoption and improving the infrastructure that underpins an increasingly digital economic environment.

Jaffar is also recognized as a strong advocate for the development of regional talent, nurturing future leaders and supporting programmes that open opportunities for women in finance and technology. Her professional credibility, combined with a people-focused leadership style, has earned her respect across private and public sector circles.

She remains a prominent voice in guiding the GCC's financial transformation journey, reinforcing the role of trusted digital payments as a foundation of innovation, economic competitiveness and modern society.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff