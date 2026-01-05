Saeeda remains a prominent voice in guiding the GCC's financial transformation journey, reinforcing the role of trusted digital payments as a foundation of innovation, economic competitiveness and modern society.

Saeeda Jaffar is a highly regarded leader in the financial services and payments industry, recognized for shaping the evolution of digital commerce and secure transactions across the Gulf region. As Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa in the GCC, she oversees strategic growth, market development and stakeholder partnerships that support the region's shift toward cashless economies and digital-first consumer experiences.

With a strong background in strategy, consulting and financial technology, Jaffar has played a pivotal role in advancing payments innovation that enables businesses, governments and consumers to benefit from seamless and secure financial connectivity. Under her leadership, Visa's initiatives have contributed to expanding financial inclusion, accelerating fintech adoption and improving the infrastructure that underpins an increasingly digital economic environment.

Jaffar is also recognized as a strong advocate for the development of regional talent, nurturing future leaders and supporting programmes that open opportunities for women in finance and technology. Her professional credibility, combined with a people-focused leadership style, has earned her respect across private and public sector circles.

She remains a prominent voice in guiding the GCC's financial transformation journey, reinforcing the role of trusted digital payments as a foundation of innovation, economic competitiveness and modern society.