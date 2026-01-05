You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Publsh is Dubai's leading experiential agency — turning ideas into bold, immersive, and impactful brand moments that resonate on a global scale. With more than 1,000 successful campaigns, the agency has earned the trust of industry leaders by amplifying brand presence through events, branding, PR, media buying, social media, influencer marketing, and more. At Publsh, creativity, transparency, and unconventional thinking fuel strategies that cut through clichés and shape powerful narratives that endure.

As Co-Founder and CEO, Sagar Chotrani drives the agency's strategic vision, innovation agenda, and high impact partnerships. With 15 years of UAE experience across digital, technology, and media, he is a master at crafting captivating global digital experiences and identifying emerging trends before they reach mass adoption. Sagar's ability to constantly evolve Publsh's capabilities keeps clients at the forefront of culture and conversation — ensuring relevance that lasts beyond what's "trending today."

Alongside him, Kushal Desai, Co-Founder & Managing Director, brings more than 12 years of operational excellence spanning technology, PR, branding, media, and digital innovation. Known for his sharp trend-spotting and execution strength, he ensures Publsh consistently delivers strong outcomes while navigating the fast-moving media landscape. Kushal leads with a collaborative mindset, building a culture where creativity thrives and where every campaign pushes boundaries with confidence.

Together, Sagar and Kushal form a complementary leadership duo — one shaping vision and partnerships, the other powering operations and delivery. Their shared philosophy places authenticity and results at the centre of every idea. By challenging convention and embracing originality, they ensure every client experience is crafted with intention, clarity, and measurable brand impact.

In a world where attention shifts fast, Publsh stands firm in ensuring clients remain ahead through bold strategy, story-driven communication, and experiential creativity that transforms audiences into advocates. Whatever the challenge, the team charts a course for brands to not just compete — but thrive. Guided by the founders' energy, insight, and relentless pursuit of innovation, Publsh continues to redefine what meaningful brand experiences look like across the region and beyond.