The 100: Salah Adib, General Manager, Al Masaood – Tyres, Batteries & Accessories In his role, he draws on the spirit and legacy of Italian football while aligning with the UAE's vision of nurturing healthy, athletic, and fit generations.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Salah Adib, General Manager, Al Masaood – Tyres, Batteries & Accessories

Salah Adib is the award-winning General Manager of Al Masaood – Tyres, Batteries and Accessories Division (TBA). Since becoming GM in 2017, the youngest ever to hold that position, Salah revived and turned around the 30-year-old business to become one of the most progressive arms of the Al Masaood Group. Year after year Al Masaood TBA has made record - breaking sales and consistently hit stretch targets under Salah's leadership.

Recently, Al Masaood TBA celebrated the golden jubilee of its partnership with Bridgestone – one of the division's main principal brands. It also received multiple global awards from its longstanding partner, TotalEnergies, on performance excellence and business growth. Throughout the years of partnership, Adib has been instrumental in crafting strategies with both global brands. He also forged strong ties with leading government entities, growing a partnership with ADNOC and its retail network in the capital and the Western Region.

Adib believes the secret to a company's success is to "keep it simple". His philosophy is: hire the younger generations and invest in them as they are the ones that hold fresh ideas and think outside the box. "Motivate your team by going beyond formalities with 'personal leadership'; show them that you really care by understanding what's important to them. We are all working to generate income for our families and to achieve our life's dreams."

Originally from Lebanon, Adib holds a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Management and Marketing. Adib is also the CEO of Juventus Football Academy in Abu Dhabi, as he holds a deep love for football. A passionate advocate of the sport, Adib aims through the academy to inspire and encourage the young generation in Abu Dhabi to embrace football, along with the values of teamwork, discipline, and dedication that the sport embodies. In his role, he draws on the spirit and legacy of Italian football while aligning with the UAE's vision of nurturing healthy, athletic, and fit generations.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff