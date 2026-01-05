The 100: Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director, Multiply Group Bouazza also serves on boards including TAQA, Emirates Driving Company, and Arena Events Group, and her leadership has earned her a spot and several recognitions locally and globally.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director, Multiply Group

Samia Bouazza is the Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Multiply Group, the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) that invests across high-growth sectors including media, mobility, energy, wellness, beauty, and the digital economy.

Under Bouazza's leadership, Multiply Group has delivered strong financial performance, with revenues growing more than 50% to $367.8 million and assets under management reaching $11 billion in the first nine months of 2024. She has driven a disciplined growth strategy involving organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, strengthening the group's portfolio and market reach. In 2024, Multiply Group completed several key deals including the full acquisition of BackLite Media and the purchase of The Grooming Company Holding through its Omorfia Group subsidiary, along with a 51% stake in Excellence Premier Investment via Emirates Driving Company.

In 2025, the company took its consolidation further by approving a major acquisition of 2PointZero and Ghitha Holding via a share swap transaction designed to build a diversified investment platform with an estimated valuation of AED 120 billion.

Bouazza also serves on boards including TAQA, Emirates Driving Company, and Arena Events Group, and her leadership has earned her a spot and several recognitions locally and globally.
