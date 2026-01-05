You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Samir "Sam" Tabar is a Canadian entrepreneur, former lawyer, and technology executive known for his leadership in the digital assets and high-performance computing sectors. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), a publicly listed provider of cloud and data-center services and a major player in Bitcoin mining and digital asset infrastructure. In 2025, he also became CEO of WhiteFiber, Inc., a company focused on building next-generation infrastructure to support AI and high performance computing workloads. Tabar began his career practicing law at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York after earning his BA and MA from Oxford University and an LL.M. from Columbia Law School, where he was an associate editor of the Columbia Business Law Journal.

He then transitioned into finance and strategy roles, including Head of Capital Strategy for Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) and Co-Head of Marketing at Sparx Group in Tokyo. In 2017, Tabar co-founded Fluidity, a tech venture that developed the decentralized exchange AirSwap, later acquired by ConsenSys.

Under his leadership at Bit Digital, he has focused on expanding digital asset operations and advocating for more sustainable and efficient mining practices.

Tabar's career reflects a blend of law, finance, and technology expertise, positioning him as a cross-disciplinary leader in emerging tech industries.