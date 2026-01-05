With more than two decades of experience in Dubai's real estate sector, Avayan brings a rare blend of market foresight, strategic discipline, and entrepreneurial perspective.

Sergey Avayan stands at the forefront of a quietly rising force in Dubai's real estate landscape. As Chief Executive Officer of HOLM Developments, he is shaping a new vision of residential living that blends thoughtful design, long-term value, and a deeply human approach to community building. Under his leadership, HOLM has emerged not simply as a property developer, but as a brand defined by restraint, intention, and permanence in a city known for rapid transformation.

With more than two decades of experience in Dubai's real estate sector, Avayan brings a rare blend of market foresight, strategic discipline, and entrepreneurial perspective. His career spans multiple industries, from medical equipment distribution to agrotechnology, where he co-founded a sustainable farming venture focused on strengthening local food security. This breadth of experience continues to shape his leadership philosophy today, one rooted in sustainability, quality, and longterm impact rather than short-term gain.

Founded in 2023, HOLM Developments entered the market with a clear ethos: to create residential environments that endure. The company's guiding philosophy, "From Land to Living," reflects a holistic approach to development that begins with careful land selection and extends through architecture, materials, and lifestyle integration. For Avayan, real estate is not simply about structures, but about how people experience space over time.

HOLM made its debut with Holm One, a flagship residential development located in Jumeirah Garden City, strategically positioned between Dubai's commercial districts and its coastline. The project introduced the brand to the market as a developer focused on timeless architecture and considered urban living. Holm One comprises 218 fully furnished studios and one-bedroom apartments designed for modern city life, balancing aesthetic clarity with functionality and comfort.

Beyond the residences themselves, the development emphasizes community and wellbeing. Amenities include a temperature-controlled swimming pool, co-working spaces, a fitness studio, yoga areas, and landscaped social zones, all curated to encourage connection while preserving privacy. Scheduled for handover in early 2028, the project reflects HOLM's commitment to measured growth and lasting value.

Operating on a fully self-funded model with significant capital allocated to land and construction, HOLM maintains full control over quality and delivery. Under Avayan's leadership, future developments are already being planned in key urban districts, reinforcing the company's long-term vision.

For Sergey Avayan, HOLM Developments represents more than a business venture. It is a philosophy in built form, one that prioritizes integrity, longevity, and the belief that the most meaningful developments are those designed not just for today, but for generations to come.