The 100: Shaheer Tabani, Executive Director, Prescott Real Estate Through his dedication to continuous improvement, thoughtful design, and strategic leadership, Shaheer Tabani is helping steer Prescott Real Estate into its next era.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Shaheer Tabani, Executive Director, Prescott Real Estate

Shaheer Tabani represents the dynamic next generation of leadership at Prescott Real Estate, bringing a fresh, design-driven perspective to one of Dubai's most respected development companies. As Executive Director, he plays a central role in shaping Prescott's newest communities— ensuring they uphold the company's long-standing reputation for quality, reliability, and a resident-first development ethos.

A graduate of Cass Business School in London, Shaheer's career began with a step that reflects both humility and ambition: he secured his own internship at Prescott and joined the organisation in a true entry-level position. This experience allowed him to rotate across departments, building a deep understanding of every pillar that supports successful development—from operations and finance to planning and customer experience.

These formative years gave Shaheer invaluable insight into how decisions made in the boardroom directly affect the lives of future residents. Over time, he was naturally drawn toward the creative and technical aspects of the business, focusing his talent on architectural direction, development planning, and the overall enhancement of design standards across Prescott's portfolio. His growing influence has helped refine the company's approach to project conception, ensuring every development is visually compelling, functionally thoughtful, and planned with long-term livability in mind.

Today, Shaheer leads strategic elements of Prescott's upcoming projects, championing design integrity and cohesive execution throughout the development cycle. His leadership is defined by an ethos rooted in quality without compromise—reflecting Prescott's belief that responsible development and long-term value creation begin with prioritising the resident's experience above everything else.

Shaheer's journey—from a motivated intern to a senior decision-maker—embodies Prescott's culture: grounded, forward-thinking, and committed to doing things the right way. His evolving vision continues to strengthen the company's legacy while ensuring that future communities offer not only beautiful spaces, but homes built to support the well-being of those who live in them.

Through his dedication to continuous improvement, thoughtful design, and strategic leadership, Shaheer Tabani is helping steer Prescott Real Estate into its next era—one defined by deeper innovation, enhanced user-centric planning, and developments crafted to stand the test of time.
