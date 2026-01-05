You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A pioneer in redefining healthcare, Shaista Asif has propelled PureHealth to become the fastest growing and most diversified healthcare group in the region, committed to a sustainable future.

In her role at PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the region, Asif is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare across the Middle East and beyond. She spearheads a comprehensive portfolio, comprising over 110 hospitals, over 316 clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, and strategic investments.

She has led the development and implementation of pioneering innovations and strategic healthcare acquisitions across multiple regions, including the Middle East, the UK, the US, Greece, and Cyprus. Through her vision and leadership, she has played a pivotal role in transforming PureHealth into the fastest growing and most diversified healthcare group in the Middle East, and also establishing a strong presence in global healthcare markets.

Also, Asif steered the successful investment in Ardent Healthcare in the United States, and also led a deal worth over $1.2 billion in a landmark acquisition of Circle Health Group, the first-of-its-kind healthcare acquisition by a UAE-based group in the UK. Her visionary strategies led to her orchestration of PureHealth's successful initial public offering (IPO) in 2023.

She has been at the forefront of PureHealth's consolidation efforts, executing the group's strategy for quality excellence, growth, as well as development, and her accomplishments have earned her multiple accolades and recognitions in key media platforms.

Her direction has led PureHealth's commitment to a sustainable future, becoming part of the United Nations backed Race to Zero initiative for Climate Change, and also pledging Net Zero emissions by 2040. Moreover, she also spearheaded several AI-driven initiatives, aligned with PureHealth's vision, including the region's first AI-backed healthcare companion app- Pura, which is helping people live healthier, longer lives.

About PureHealth

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With more than 110 hospitals, over 316 clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its ground-breaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth's network comprises SEHA, one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE; SEHA CLINICS, delivering comprehensive community based healthcare services; Daman (The National Insurance Company), the UAE's leading health insurer; and The Medical Office, overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE. Also, Rafed, the UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization; PureLab, managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region; One Health, a network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers; The Life Corner, Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment; and Ardent Health Services, the fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US. As well as Circle Health Group, the largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK; Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG), the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus; PureCS, a leading cloud and technology services provider, specializing in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services as well as AI information systems, as well as Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), the UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care.

With a global network and a commitment to innovation, PureHealth aims to improve well-being as well as promote longevity through its services. Through thoughtful investments and forward-thinking strategies, PureHealth's vision is to drive long-term growth, enhance quality of life worldwide, and deliver healthier, longer, and more fulfilling lives.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media office, PureHealth has strategically expanded its insurance arm, Daman, which demonstrates its transformation from a health-focused provider into a comprehensive, multi-line insurer with a foray into the high-growth Property and Casualty (P&C) segment. As part of this expansion, Daman will adopt a new legal name: The National Insurance Company – Daman. As the insurance arm of PureHealth and the UAE's leading health insurer, Daman's expansion into the P&C segment highlights its vision to become a comprehensive insurance provider and reflects the group's commitment to deliver coverage and holistic care during all stages of life.

In terms of expansion, the UAE's P&C insurance market is set for further accelerated growth, which is projected to reach around $16.8 billion by 2031, according to Verified Market Research. To align with this growing demand, the company will continue to operate under the Daman brand, launching new P&C products in stages while ensuring uninterrupted service for existing members.