You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem is one of the most recognizable architects of the UAE's rise as a global trade powerhouse. As the head of DP World, he oversees a logistics network that stretches across continents, connecting markets, enabling commerce, and redefining how goods move in a rapidly changing world. His career reflects not only business leadership, but a deep belief in the UAE's role as a bridge between East and West.

Born into a business family with strong ties to the maritime sector, bin Sulayem grew up with an understanding of the sea as both opportunity and responsibility. His early roles in Dubai's port development came at a moment when the city was beginning to dream big. He was among the first to see that if Dubai could master global logistics, the economy could expand beyond oil and become a hub for everything from manufacturing to tourism and global finance.

Bin Sulayem played a major role in the creation and expansion of Jebel Ali Free Zone — a landmark project that opened Dubai to a world of international merchants and investors. That success evolved into the launch of DP World, which he transformed from a regional operator into one of the largest port and logistics companies on the planet.

His leadership is built on foresight and movement — moving products, moving economies, moving people forward. Under his direction, DP World has invested in innovation, smart ports, digital trade facilitation, and multimodal logistics that simplify complexity for customers worldwide. He is widely respected for his ability to strike major international partnerships while remaining deeply committed to Dubai's growth story.

Bin Sulayem values sustainability and social impact as part of future-ready logistics. He supports environmental innovation, community engagement, and talent development, making sure the next generation of Emiratis can lead an increasingly digital global supply chain.

Energetic, bold, and never shy about championing Dubai's ambition on the world stage, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem continues to build what he describes as "the arteries of global trade" — channels that carry opportunity from one shore to another. His achievements are already woven into the economic history of the region, yet he remains firmly focused on tomorrow's ports, tomorrow's markets, and tomorrow's world.