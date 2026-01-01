The 100: Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World His leadership is built on foresight and movement — moving products, moving economies, moving people forward.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem is one of the most recognizable architects of the UAE's rise as a global trade powerhouse. As the head of DP World, he oversees a logistics network that stretches across continents, connecting markets, enabling commerce, and redefining how goods move in a rapidly changing world. His career reflects not only business leadership, but a deep belief in the UAE's role as a bridge between East and West.

Born into a business family with strong ties to the maritime sector, bin Sulayem grew up with an understanding of the sea as both opportunity and responsibility. His early roles in Dubai's port development came at a moment when the city was beginning to dream big. He was among the first to see that if Dubai could master global logistics, the economy could expand beyond oil and become a hub for everything from manufacturing to tourism and global finance.

Bin Sulayem played a major role in the creation and expansion of Jebel Ali Free Zone — a landmark project that opened Dubai to a world of international merchants and investors. That success evolved into the launch of DP World, which he transformed from a regional operator into one of the largest port and logistics companies on the planet.

His leadership is built on foresight and movement — moving products, moving economies, moving people forward. Under his direction, DP World has invested in innovation, smart ports, digital trade facilitation, and multimodal logistics that simplify complexity for customers worldwide. He is widely respected for his ability to strike major international partnerships while remaining deeply committed to Dubai's growth story.

Bin Sulayem values sustainability and social impact as part of future-ready logistics. He supports environmental innovation, community engagement, and talent development, making sure the next generation of Emiratis can lead an increasingly digital global supply chain.

Energetic, bold, and never shy about championing Dubai's ambition on the world stage, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem continues to build what he describes as "the arteries of global trade" — channels that carry opportunity from one shore to another. His achievements are already woven into the economic history of the region, yet he remains firmly focused on tomorrow's ports, tomorrow's markets, and tomorrow's world.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff