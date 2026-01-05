The 100: Sultan Alneyadi, Astronaut, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre Sultan Alneyadi sees the UAE's space program as a foundation for the future — a pathway toward knowledge, innovation, and unity.

Sultan Alneyadi, Astronaut, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre

Sultan Alneyadi has become a symbol of the UAE's bold aspirations beyond Earth — a pioneer whose journey from the quiet desert landscapes of Al Ain to the International Space Station has inspired a new generation of dreamers across the Arab world. As an astronaut with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, he has helped turn the UAE's ambition for space exploration into lived reality, proving that Emirati talent belongs at the frontiers of science.

Before entering space training, Alneyadi built a career shaped by curiosity and a love of engineering. He studied communication engineering with a passion for systems that connect people and machines — knowledge that would later serve him well in one of the most technologically advanced environments ever created: low-Earth orbit. His commitment to continuous learning led him to pursue advanced studies abroad, honing both his technical skills and his readiness to take on high-risk challenges.

His selection as one of the UAE's first astronauts was a national milestone. Years of rigorous training followed — survival courses, robotics, spacecraft systems, language immersion, and physical conditioning designed to prepare him for life in microgravity. He approached each challenge with calm determination, representing not just himself but the aspirations of a country accelerating toward scientific leadership.

In 2023, Sultan Alneyadi launched into space on a historic mission that made him the first Arab astronaut to complete a long-duration stay aboard the ISS. Over six months in orbit, he conducted critical experiments in medicine, materials science, fluid dynamics, and biology — research that contributes to humanity's push toward deeper space. His spacewalk, another first for the Arab world, showcased his courage and technical precision under the most demanding conditions.

Throughout his mission, he remained connected with the public, sharing images of Earth, speaking to students, and reminding everyone watching that exploration belongs to all of us. His humility, humor, and awe at the universe gave his mission a human story — not just scientific accomplishment.

Sultan Alneyadi sees the UAE's space program as a foundation for the future — a pathway toward knowledge, innovation, and unity. His legacy is still unfolding, but he has already secured a place in history as a bridge between generations: young Emiratis looking up, and a nation determined to keep reaching farther.
