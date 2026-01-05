One of Chauhan's core beliefs is that frontline employees are the heartbeat of the FM sector.

Tariq Chauhan is a highly respected business leader, entrepreneur, and advocate for people centric growth in the facilities management (FM) industry. As the co-Founder and Group CEO of EFS Facilities Services Group, he has played a defining role in transforming the company from a regional operator into one of the most influential FM organisations across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and beyond.

Born and educated in India with a background in economics and finance, Chauhan began his career in banking and corporate investments. Those early years shaped his strategic mindset, f inancial discipline, and ability to identify long term value — skills that eventually paved the way for his transition into entrepreneurship. His move into the facilities services sector came with a vision to elevate industry standards through professionalism, transparency, and genuine investment in people.

Under Chauhan's leadership, EFS has grown exponentially. From modest beginnings, the company now operates in more than 25 countries and employs tens of thousands of professionals managing large-scale facilities, critical infrastructure, and complex service operations. The group has become known not only for its operational excellence but also for a business culture grounded in ethical practices and workforce empowerment.

One of Chauhan's core beliefs is that frontline employees are the heartbeat of the FM sector. He has championed worker welfare, training, career development, and inclusion — ensuring that the organisation's success translates into improved livelihoods and upward mobility for its staff. This human-centric philosophy has helped EFS achieve high levels of retention, productivity, and client trust.

Beyond corporate success, Chauhan is recognized as a thought leader in business transformation, inclusive leadership, and sustainable workforce development. He writes, speaks, and mentors widely, sharing practical insights on resilience, organisational culture, and navigating rapidly changing markets. His commitment to social impact extends into philanthropic efforts supporting education, skills development, and blue-collar community upliftment.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most influential CEOs in the region, Chauhan continues to shape the future of the FM industry. His career reflects a powerful story of ambition and integrity — proving that strong commercial performance and meaningful social contribution can, and should, go hand in hand.