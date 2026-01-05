The 100: Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President, Thumbay Group Through perseverance and purpose, Thumbay Moideen has contributed to the UAE's transformation into a global healthcare destination.

Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President, Thumbay Group

Thumbay Moideen is the driving force behind one of the UAE's most innovative private healthcare and education groups. As founder and President of Thumbay Group, he has built an ecosystem that delivers medical services, academic excellence, and community wellbeing — a mission that began with a single vision and expanded into one of the region's most recognizable brands.

Born in India and raised in a family with strong business roots, Moideen inherited an entrepreneurial mindset early in life. But when he arrived in the UAE, he saw a different kind of opportunity — the chance to contribute to a sector that touches every human life: healthcare. He founded Thumbay Group with the goal of improving access to quality medical treatment, particularly for diverse expatriate communities who consider the UAE their second home.

From those beginnings emerged a multifaceted organization that includes hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, diagnostics, medical education, and fitness — all designed to serve people holistically. One of his most transformative achievements is the establishment of Gulf Medical University, a leading institution that cultivates doctors, nurses, and specialists equipped for a rapidly evolving medical landscape.

Moideen is known for thinking beyond the traditional boundaries of healthcare. He integrates hospitality, research, innovation, and digital solutions into the patient journey — creating experiences that combine medical expertise with compassion and cultural understanding. His expansion strategy has taken Thumbay's presence across the UAE and internationally, reflecting a commitment to growth that never loses sight of social impact.

Community empowerment is at the heart of his leadership. He actively supports education initiatives, scholarship programs, and partnerships that elevate healthcare standards regionally. His philosophy is simple: healthy communities build strong nations.

Through perseverance and purpose, Thumbay Moideen has contributed to the UAE's transformation into a global healthcare destination. He continues to lead with the same passion that launched his journey — believing that every new facility, every new graduate, and every patient cared for is a step toward a healthier, more hopeful world.
