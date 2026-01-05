You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SQUATWOLF is the first-ever performance wear brand born in Dubai — built to inspire people to become stronger and lead The Hunt for More. Founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo Wajdan Gul and Anam Khalid, the brand began from a small Dubai apartment and has rapidly grown into one of the fastest-scaling global performance wear companies. Its DNA is built around Progress, Performance, and Pack — celebrating the everyday pursuit of becoming better, not just athletic excellence.

As Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Wajdan Gul drives SQUATWOLF's commercial vision, global expansion, and multi-channel growth strategy across e-commerce, retail, and wholesale. An entrepreneur with an MBA in Marketing, he transformed a self-funded startup with no background in fashion into a disruptive performance brand recognized across the region and internationally. His leadership is anchored in grit, operational discipline, and a belief in building extraordinary products that ignite purpose-driven lives and empower people to push beyond their limits.

Anam Khalid, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, leads Brand, Product, and People — shaping SQUATWOLF's creative direction, culture, and global identity. With a career background in strategy and people roles at major Fortune 500 companies, she ensures that every product and campaign reflects functional innovation with a strong emotional connection. Raised in Pakistan, Anam has consistently broken cultural and gender barriers to build a global business on her own terms. A champion of female empowerment, she is committed to fostering a brand ecosystem where ambition, resilience, and inclusivity are celebrated.

Together, Wajdan and Anam bring a powerful balance of strategic scalability and creative leadership. Their shared belief — that performance wear should support real human progress — has evolved SQUATWOLF from a regional startup into a global symbol of ambition born in Dubai.

Today, SQUATWOLF continues to accelerate across digital, retail, and international markets, cultivating a community of modern athletes who strive daily for progress. With innovation at its core and community at its heart, the brand is redefining performance wear from the Middle East to the world — proving that when purpose meets perseverance, anything is possible.