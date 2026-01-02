Under Wissam Breidy's leadership, HRE Development continues to set new benchmarks in purpose-driven real estate—enriching lives, strengthening communities, and shaping a better, more sustainable future for Dubai and beyond.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wissam Breidy leads HRE Development with a visionary approach that sees real estate as a powerful form of storytelling. With a diverse career spanning media, entertainment, and entrepreneurship, he brings a deep understanding of how environments shape human experience. To him, a home is more than walls and design—it is the setting where memories are created, and every development is a narrative brought to life.

As CEO, Wissam drives a philosophy rooted in integrity and purpose. Guided by the belief that "Reputation is more valuable than money," he places strong emphasis on communication, strategic clarity, and responsible leadership. His experience in brand, crisis, and reputation management enables HRE to navigate challenges with resilience, strengthening stakeholder trust and the company's public image.

He is committed to shifting the business mindset from profit-first to purpose-first— ensuring that growth is meaningful and anchored in positive social impact. For Wissam, leading HRE is not just a role; it is a mission to prove that business can be a force for good, shaping communities that inspire belonging and elevate modern living.

HRE Development itself has evolved significantly over its 22-year legacy. Originally founded as a construction company, it transitioned into real estate development while retaining its powerful in-house construction capabilities. This foundation enables HRE to deliver projects with precision, efficiency, and long-term quality.

The company has completed more than 200 projects, providing homes to over 12,000 families, and contributing meaningfully to Dubai's architectural evolution. With designs that blend smart technology, aesthetics, and functionality, HRE is committed to creating vibrant communities that elevate daily life. Its tagline "Building with purpose" reflects this ethos—measuring success not only in financial results but in the social value each development brings.

HRE is deeply invested in corporate social responsibility. One of its standout initiatives includes a AED 30 million contribution to Dubai Cares, supporting education for children and youth in developing countries. More recently, HRE announced its partnership in the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination 2025, reinforcing its dedication to inclusivity and empowerment.

Its growing portfolio includes Skyhills 1, 2, 3, and Skyhills Astra—each thoughtfully designed to deliver meaningful lifestyle experiences that leave a lasting legacy— alongside Wadi Hills, Celeste, and the Masterpiece Community Project, Sakura Gardens.

Under Wissam Breidy's leadership, HRE Development continues to set new benchmarks in purpose-driven real estate— enriching lives, strengthening communities, and shaping a better, more sustainable future for Dubai and beyond.