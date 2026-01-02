The 100: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman, Saudi Aramco I Governor, Public Investment Fund (PIF) His leadership style combines ambition with calculated risk-taking — the belief that progress is driven by bold moves and long-term vision.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman, Saudi Aramco & Governor, Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Yasir Al-Rumayyan has become one of the most influential voices in the global financial and energy landscape, steering Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions into a new era of diversification, innovation, and international impact. As Governor of the Public Investment Fund — one of the world's most powerful sovereign wealth funds — and Chairman of Saudi Aramco, the world's most valuable energy company, he stands at the center of major strategic decisions that are redefining the Kingdom's place in the global economy.

His career reflects a steady rise through the ranks of banking and investment leadership. Starting in commercial banking in Saudi Arabia, he later moved into capital markets, discovering a passion for investment strategy and economic transformation. That expertise caught national attention and set him on a trajectory toward roles that would shape the future of the country's wealth and influence. Today, he plays a pivotal role in implementing Vision 2030, helping accelerate the shift from oil-dependent growth to a diverse portfolio spanning technology, entertainment, clean energy, sports, tourism, and global partnerships.

Under his guidance, the Public Investment Fund has become a powerful engine of growth, investing in iconic international names in sport, technology, and mobility, while building entirely new industries at home. His leadership style combines ambition with calculated risk-taking — the belief that progress is driven by bold moves and long-term vision.

As Chairman of Aramco, he has overseen the company's evolution from an energy powerhouse into a diversified player investing in sustainability, research, and innovation. Beyond oil, he pushes for strategic investments that develop worldclass capabilities, from hydrogen to digital infrastructure.

Al-Rumayyan is also known for bringing Saudi Arabia closer to major sporting and cultural platforms, elevating its global profile. His interests extend into knowledge development as well — he is committed to fostering talent, supporting universities, and empowering young innovators who will lead the economy of tomorrow.

Confident, results-driven, and globally networked, he operates with an eye on the next century. To him, transformation is not merely a policy — it is a mindset. And through his leadership across PIF and Aramco, he continues to champion the idea that Saudi Arabia's greatest investments are those that build a more vibrant, dynamic, and connected future.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff