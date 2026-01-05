The 100: Yigit Sezgin, Founder and Managing Partner, Clé & Partners Throughout his career, Sezgin has demonstrated a strong ability to forge strategic partnerships and build meaningful relationships with brands, investors, and global funds, solidifying his reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality and real estate.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Yigit Sezgin, Founder and Managing Partner, Clé & Partners

Yigit Sezgin is a highly accomplished C-level executive with over 30 years of experience in leadership positions, including 15 years in senior leadership roles in global hospitality and real estate development. He has worked with prestigious luxury and lifestyle brands such as Raffles, Fairmont, SLS, Banyan Tree, Regent, Missoni, and Ritz-Carlton, as well as Bilgili Holding, an international developer with partnerships that include Aman, Peninsula, Soho House, and W Hotels.

As the Global Chief of Brand & Commercial at Fairmont and a key member of Accor's Luxury & Lifestyle Senior Team, Sezgin led one of the world's most iconic hospitality brands. Founded in 1907, Fairmont manages over 100 luxury properties, including The Plaza in New York and The Savoy in London, across 40 countries. Prior to this, Sezgin was Chief Commercial Officer at Accor Group, where he oversaw a portfolio of 42 brands across 41 countries with more than 500 hotels.

He was responsible for all commercial functions, including mergers, acquisitions, and integrations, and played a key role in establishing Accor's global lifestyle platform to cater to the evolving luxury market.Sezgin also served as CEO of Bilgili Holding, where he managed a portfolio of luxury and lifestyle assets, collaborating with esteemed partners such as Aman Hotels & Resorts, Soho House, W Hotels, and Ritz Carlton Residences.

Throughout his career, Sezgin has demonstrated a strong ability to forge strategic partnerships and build meaningful relationships with brands, investors, and global funds, solidifying his reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality and real estate. Yigit holds a Master's Degree from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Bosphorus University in Istanbul.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff