Yigit Sezgin is a highly accomplished C-level executive with over 30 years of experience in leadership positions, including 15 years in senior leadership roles in global hospitality and real estate development. He has worked with prestigious luxury and lifestyle brands such as Raffles, Fairmont, SLS, Banyan Tree, Regent, Missoni, and Ritz-Carlton, as well as Bilgili Holding, an international developer with partnerships that include Aman, Peninsula, Soho House, and W Hotels.

As the Global Chief of Brand & Commercial at Fairmont and a key member of Accor's Luxury & Lifestyle Senior Team, Sezgin led one of the world's most iconic hospitality brands. Founded in 1907, Fairmont manages over 100 luxury properties, including The Plaza in New York and The Savoy in London, across 40 countries. Prior to this, Sezgin was Chief Commercial Officer at Accor Group, where he oversaw a portfolio of 42 brands across 41 countries with more than 500 hotels.

He was responsible for all commercial functions, including mergers, acquisitions, and integrations, and played a key role in establishing Accor's global lifestyle platform to cater to the evolving luxury market.Sezgin also served as CEO of Bilgili Holding, where he managed a portfolio of luxury and lifestyle assets, collaborating with esteemed partners such as Aman Hotels & Resorts, Soho House, W Hotels, and Ritz Carlton Residences.

Throughout his career, Sezgin has demonstrated a strong ability to forge strategic partnerships and build meaningful relationships with brands, investors, and global funds, solidifying his reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality and real estate. Yigit holds a Master's Degree from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Bosphorus University in Istanbul.