Yogesh Bulchandani is the visionary founder and CEO of Sunrise Capital — a luxury developer redefining modern living standards in Dubai. Originally from Mumbai, where his family has long been active in real estate investment, he built a strong academic foundation with a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and Business from Bentley University in the USA before setting his sights on Dubai's fast-growing property market.

Upon arriving in the UAE, Yogesh began his journey with Sunrise Capital, where he gained firsthand insight into the real estate landscape. Identifying a clear market gap for high-quality luxury developments at accessible prices, he channeled his vision into establishing his own venture — Sunrise Capital in 2017. His motivation was simple yet bold: to deliver homes that combine aspirational design with enduring value, offering residents unparalleled living experiences.

The company has become a pioneering force in Dubai's highend real estate sector. It is committed to redefining luxury living through innovation, thoughtful design, and impeccable craftsmanship. Its mission is rooted in offering meticulously designed homes that exemplify accessible luxury, ensuring exceptional quality while prioritizing customer-centricity and operational excellence.

Yogesh personally led the development of Legend by Sunrise — a standout residential project in the heart of Arjan, featuring unique architectural elements and lush vertical gardens that elevate everyday living. Its success became a milestone that propelled him toward even more ambitious goals: creating landmark residential towers and luxury villas in prime UAE communities, each crafted with careful attention to design, location, and long-term value.

In his CEO message featured in the company's profile, Yogesh describes Sunrise Capital as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream — blending his passion for architecture with a mission to inspire through beautiful, functional spaces that contribute to Dubai's skyline and community identity.

He remains a hands-on leader involved in business development, land acquisition, legal compliance, and team mentorship, ensuring every detail aligns with Sunrise Capital's vision of excellence.

Today, under Yogesh's guidance, Sunrise Capital continues to build legacies in every brick — setting new benchmarks in boutique luxury development, while fostering community well-being and strengthening Dubai's status as a global real estate hub.
