The Competitive Edge Entrepreneurs Overlook: Dr. Ana Kochoska Launches The Happiness Map

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Dr. Ana Kochoska

For many entrepreneurs, success is measured in long hours, bigger deals, and constant hustle but behind the headlines and boardrooms, stress, burnout, and dissatisfaction have become the silent costs of ambition.

It's a cycle Dr. Ana Kochoska knows well. After more than a decade as a medical doctor and four years as a certified hypnotherapist, she has worked with clients who appear successful on paper, yet struggle with fulfillment and clarity in life.

That experience inspired her to launch The Happiness Map, a new 14-day online course designed to help entrepreneurs and professionals build the one foundation that sustains long-term success through happiness.

Inside The Happiness Map: A Step-by-Step Journey

Over 14 days, participants are guided through a series of coaching sessions and visualizations designed to rewire the mind for happiness, confidence, and resilience. The program includes a full hypnotherapy session addressing subconscious blocks around self-love, abundance, health, and personal fulfillment, along with a hypnotic audio recording to help reinforce positive patterns beyond the course.

The program is fully self-paced, allowing entrepreneurs to engage on their own schedule, and lifetime access ensures they can revisit the material whenever needed. With 14 video modules ranging from 20–90 minutes each, the course is practical for busy professionals looking for tangible, fast-impact results.

The course is accessible globally and designed to help participants cultivate an inner state of happiness that naturally enhances leadership, decision-making, and overall performance.

Why It Matters

In today's world of economic pressures, fast-paced careers, and global uncertainty, finding inner stability has never been more essential. Dr. Ana's course offers people, from entrepreneurs and professionals to students and homemakers, an opportunity to strengthen their emotional wellbeing and improve their overall quality of life.

For entrepreneurs in particular, hypnotherapy can be a game-changer. By addressing subconscious blocks around success and abundance, business owners often experience remarkable improvements after just one session. Clients report boosted confidence, higher performance, reduced stress, and faster goal achievement.

"Happiness may not have been part of your past but it can absolutely be your future," says Dr. Ana. "Entrepreneurs often come to me believing they need more strategy or discipline, but in reality, their subconscious is working against them."

She adds, "A lot of people ask me how I am happy all the time. I've realized it's not luck, it's practice. I've spent years understanding the patterns that block happiness and how to remove them. The Happiness Map is my way of sharing those tools with others, especially entrepreneurs and business leaders who often overlook the inner work that drives real success."

The Happiness Map is now live.
To learn more and enroll, visit the website. For updates and insights, follow Dr. Ana on Instagram.
