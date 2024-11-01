Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

The Myth of Overnight Success: The Untold Struggles Behind Winning at Cannes and Dubai Lynx The next time you see a dazzling award ceremony, remember that behind the glitz lies determination, resilience, and relentless effort.

By Asiya Ali

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We live in a world where success stories are often told through highlight reels. While scrolling through social media, it's easy to believe everyone is quitting their day jobs and launching multi-million-dollar businesses overnight. But these highlight reels rarely capture the immense effort and countless setbacks that go into building something sustainable. Behind every major success story—like winning at Cannes Lions or Dubai Lynx—lies a long journey filled with untold struggles.

I founded MKV Digital in 2018 with a vision to bring heart-led campaigns to life. MKV aims to revolutionise how brands interact with their customers by creating impactful and meaningful connections with their audiences. We have worked on marketing campaigns for household names, and I have been an award juror for the MENA Effies for two years. Recently, MKV Digital won 11 awards at Dubai Lynx 2024 and four awards on a global platform- Cannes Lions 2024.

While awards showcase the result, they don't reveal the sleepless nights, relentless problem-solving, and difficult decisions that underpin the path. This isn't about discouraging ambition—it's about understanding what happens behind the scenes of success. Here are five struggles most marketing agencies face and the strategies I used to get around them:

1. Losing Hope: Mental Resilience

Entrepreneurship is often romanticised as a path to freedom, but the reality is more complex. Running a business is a constant rollercoaster of highs and lows. I face a daily battle of maintaining a positive outlook in the face of setbacks. While social media often portrays success as linear, the truth is that most journeys are filled with failures and detours. Resilience is the key to pushing through these struggles, even when success feels out of reach. When I first wanted to start MKV Digital, I didn't get much support from my friends or family, who didn't quite understand my passion. Despite their reservations, I knew something was there and kept faith.

Mastering your mental game is as crucial as mastering your business strategies. It's about developing the inner strength to keep moving forward, even when things don't go according to plan. The ability to recover, learn from mistakes, and persevere is what sets successful entrepreneurs apart from the rest.

2. Solving Real Problems: The True Measure of Progress

Every great business is built on solving a real problem. Success is measured by your ability to address pain points in the market. It's not enough to have a brilliant idea—what truly matters is creating something that solves a pressing need and delivers value to your customers.

In the early days, I focused on being an extension of our clients' teams. Being agile goes hand in glove with problem-solving, and we were able to do that by understanding their challenges—whether it was searching for authentic influencers or creating content.

Awards often celebrate innovation and creativity, but these accolades stem from a deep understanding of client needs and the ability to turn ideas into tangible solutions. It's easy to get distracted by the allure of external validation, but the focus must always remain on solving real problems.

3. Doing it Alone: Build and Nurturing a Network

For a short time, I was everything: the copywriter, the driver and the accountant. Grow your team - not just within the company but outside, too. One of the most underestimated keys to success is your network. Behind our award-winning project was a team of dedicated professionals, clients, and collaborators from different agencies. Networking is crucial in opening doors, offering guidance, and creating opportunities that might otherwise remain out of reach. It's through these connections that great ideas come to life. Networking isn't just about gaining short-term advantages—it's about fostering relationships that support long-term growth.

4. In a Hurry? Accept it's a Long Journey

After looking at over 50 submissions in the last two years, I can confidently say that you can't rush the journey or skip steps. In many ways, it's serendipity when you get the opportunity to develop a nomination for a fantastic campaign and have the ability to weave it into a firm nomination.

In those years and moments, don't worry about the competition and who won. Refocus and remember that it is a learning process, and with experience, it will only get better. It will only make that win sweeter when you finally taste success.

5. Being Complacent: Going the Extra Mile

It's easy to become complacent once you have reached a specific business size. The truth is that most award-winning work requires agility and people coming together during crunch time—sometimes even delivering things overnight. I do believe that going the extra mile will always pay off because you never know which campaign makes it to the long list.

Whether you are running a startup or a growing business, these struggles are part of the entrepreneurial journey that many face.

The next time you see a dazzling award ceremony, remember that behind the glitz lies determination, resilience, and relentless effort. Let this serve as a reminder that every challenge you overcome brings you one step closer to your moment of success.

Asiya Ali

Founder and Managing Director, MKV Digital

Asiya Ali is the founder and Managing Director of MKV Digital, a UAE-based award-winning full-service digital and marketing agency. With a passion for creativity and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Ali has been at the forefront of revolutionising the marketing industry since founding MKV Digital in 2018.

Ali's journey into entrepreneurship was driven by her desire to create something meaningful. Her vision was clear: to identify gaps in the marketing landscape and fill them with her expertise. This vision led to the birth of MKV Digital, a name that signifies Meraki Ventures—doing something with soul, creativity, and love. Under Ali's leadership, MKV Digital has also become a leading agency known for its innovative and heart-led campaigns. She has successfully forged long-term collaborations with key clients, including Julphar, Landmark Group, Papa Johns, Nandos and Sapil Perfumes. Her work has been recognized with prestigious awards such as 11 wins at Dubai Lynx 2024 and 4 awards at Cannes Lions 2024.



 

