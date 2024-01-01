Bio

Asiya Ali is the founder and Managing Director of MKV Digital, a UAE-based award-winning full-service digital and marketing agency. With a passion for creativity and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Ali has been at the forefront of revolutionising the marketing industry since founding MKV Digital in 2018.

Ali's journey into entrepreneurship was driven by her desire to create something meaningful. Her vision was clear: to identify gaps in the marketing landscape and fill them with her expertise. This vision led to the birth of MKV Digital, a name that signifies Meraki Ventures—doing something with soul, creativity, and love. Under Ali's leadership, MKV Digital has also become a leading agency known for its innovative and heart-led campaigns. She has successfully forged long-term collaborations with key clients, including Julphar, Landmark Group, Papa Johns, Nandos and Sapil Perfumes. Her work has been recognized with prestigious awards such as 11 wins at Dubai Lynx 2024 and 4 awards at Cannes Lions 2024.