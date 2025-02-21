You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Maharat, an online edutainment platform that is "designed by Arabs for Arabs", is all set to launch a new business masterclass led by Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Brands for Less Group.

With a proven track record of building and scaling businesses, Kreidieh's masterclass -tiled "Building and Growing Your Business"- is a step-by-step guide designed to provide aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners with the vital skills required to achieve business success in today's competitive market.

As the visionary behind Brands for Less, which is today a billion-dollar company with a presence in over seven countries and 35 cities, Kreidieh will brings first-hand experience and expertise to his masterclass on Maharat. The masterclass will offer a comprehensive curriculum that covers key business fundamentals, including understanding market dynamics, setting the right targets, identifying customer needs, and creating a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

Having been a guest on Shark Tank Dubai, where he provided mentorship and investment to rising entrepreneurs, he is also expected to share practical insights on the most important elements of building and growing a successful business. "I firmly believe that business success is not about luck, but about understanding the market, making smart decisions, and being willing to adapt," Kreidieh said in a statement. "Through this masterclass, I hope to share the lessons I've learned along the road so that others can develop businesses that are both successful and sustainable. I'm excited to support Maharat's mission in empowering and inspiring individuals across the Arab world to reach their full potential."

The launch of this masterclass reinforces Maharat's commitment to creating world-class education by bringing the region's top figures on their platform. "As Maharat continues to grow, our focus remains on providing our users with access to knowledge from the Arab world's most accomplished figures," stated Arman Khederlarian, CEO of Maharat. "Toufic Kreidieh's masterclass is a game changer for ambitious entrepreneurs and anyone in the business world looking to learn what it really takes to build a successful and sustainable business. His experience with Brands for Less exemplifies strategic thinking, perseverance, and innovation, and we are excited to have him join our platform."

Among the notable instructors that have been on the platform over the years include Lebanese musician Ragheb Alama, Syrian actor Kosai Khauli, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad, makeup artist Bassam Fattouh, and UAE-Based Bait maryam's chef-owner Salam Dakkak, each of whom provide exclusive insights, expert demonstrations, and personal stories through their classes to create the best learning experience for Arab audiences. Covering a diverse range of topics, from music and acting to makeup artistry, home cooking, and professional development, Maharat delivers high-quality content that inspires, entertains, and empowers learners across the region.

To learn more about Maharat's masterclasses and explore its wide range of offerings, visit Maharat's website and follow @Maharatarabia on Instagram for the latest updates.