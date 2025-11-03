Turning The Spotlight on Arabic Entertainment: Inside Heba Korayem's Mission to Popularize Arabic Content

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over the past decade, the Arabic entertainment industry has evolved from a locally consumed market into one of the most promising emerging investment frontiers in global media. The Middle East media and entertainment market is currently valued at $44 billion and produces numerous premium, high-value series and films annually across drama, film, and other genres. Its audience, more than 450 million Arabic speakers, represents a scale unmatched by most other linguistic markets.

Despite having over 420 million native Arabic speakers globally, only 3% of all online content is created in Arabic. This gap between audience size and investment presents a significant opportunity for forward-looking investors.

According to Heba Korayem, Arabic media investment consultant and founder of CoProduction Salon, global investors are increasingly recognizing the potential of Arabic films and their cross-border scalability.

Despite these opportunities, a set of challenges hinders the full realization of Arabic content's global potential. Korayem believes the sector's upward trajectory will only be sustainable if investors, creators, and distributors address critical gaps in information, strategy, and collaboration.

"Arabic entertainment needs broader coverage. Its stories, talents, and creativity deserve far more visibility," she says. "But the information available about our industry is often scarce and unclear."

Heba Korayem (source: H.Consult)

According to Korayem, the lack of strategic clarity, particularly around rights, markets, and distribution, is one of the key barriers to attracting serious investment. "The second is the fragmentation of qualified co-production and investment networks," she says.

Her business venture steps in to address these challenges. Through H.Consult, Korayem works to educate creators, platforms, and investors about the ecosystem they are entering. The consultancy helps stakeholders make sense of how the market truly functions by asking questions that are often overlooked but crucial to investment success: How do buyers and sellers typically transact? What drives buying decisions in the MENA region? Who are the main content investors? How do telcos, OTT platforms, and linear channels differ across MENA? Which genres are most in demand? These aren't just theoretical inquiries. They are the foundation of H.Consult's approach to turn ambiguity into actionable intelligence.

Her second venture, CoProduction Salon, is a reflection of her broader vision to make regional Arabic content go global, following the path paved by Korean and Turkish entertainment. "Our goal is to attract investment and facilitate partnerships in Arabic entertainment," Korayem says.

The platform serves as a bridge between regional creators and international investors, offering three key services: data analytics, B2B marketing and PR, and matchmaking.



Heba Korayem at the CoProduction Salon in Cannes (source: CoProduction Salon)

The first pillar, data analytics, gives producers and investors clarity before they take the leap. "They need to know what's happening in the Arabic content market before they invest or produce," she says.

The second pillar, B2B marketing and PR, focuses on ensuring visibility within the industry. Through CoProduction Salon, Korayem provides a platform for both emerging and established producers, studios, and creative brands to connect with the industry's top decision-makers. She believes it will help them communicate what they bring to the table, whether it's drama, animation, kids' programming, or unscripted formats, and showcase their unique offerings effectively.

The third, and arguably the most dynamic pillar, is matchmaking. "This is the most exciting part for our members," Korayem says. "If a producer struggles with an unfinished project, our firm helps to find the right investor or platform to pick it up, finance it, and broadcast it."

The Salon offers both online and in-person networking opportunities. "The entertainment industry involves significant investment," she says. "While our online platform ensures continuous interaction, we also host in-person sessions to strengthen relationships between partners," says Korayem.

This perspective reflects a wider industry shift, where confidence is building not just in scripted drama but across all genres. Sadek Al Sabbah, Chairman of Cedars Art Production, one of the region's biggest independent production houses, and member of CoProduction Salon, adds, "Our seventy years of sustained success demonstrate that Arabic drama is a mature industry grounded in audience loyalty and repeatable business models. For more than three decades, we have exported Arabic entertainment to various countries, and our operational frameworks now align with those of leading international production houses."

Hassan Assiri, CEO of Saudi Arabia's Sadaf Media Production and member of CoProduction Salon, also highlights the scale and growing investor confidence shaping the Arabic entertainment media, especially the Saudi media market. "We've reached a stage where Saudi content is no longer just cultural; it's commercial. Investors are starting to realize that Arabic productions can deliver significant ROI, especially when paired with international co-production models," he says. "The CoProduction Salon is a much-needed catalyst for identifying, communicating, and connecting these opportunities."

Mazen Lahham, Executive Producer of Dubai Bling and MasterChef, and member of CoProduction Salon, highlights the new revenue opportunities created by streaming. "It has opened new revenue streams for Arabic content, from global licensing to brand integrations. Investors now see measurable returns, not just exposure," he says.

Beyond services, CoProduction Salon also publishes an annual guidebook, a comprehensive overview of the Arabic entertainment industry designed for new investors. It maps opportunities, compares the Arabic market with global trends, and aims to help potential backers understand where value can be unlocked.

By merging market intelligence, visibility, and strategic collaboration, Heba Korayem aspires to reshape how Arabic content is perceived and financed. "The Arabic entertainment industry has stories, talent, and markets ready to be explored," she says. "What it needs is clarity, connection, and confidence, and that's exactly what we're trying to build."