Seez, a UAE-based automotive technology company that offers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions, has announced its proposed acquisition by Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (Pinewood.AI). Seez has been acquired for an equity value of US$46.2 million in a combination of cash and shares with the share component expected to double in the next three years.

Founded in 2016 by Tarek Kabrit and Andrew Kabrit, Seez's initial vision was to build an app that identifies any vehicle—from a single picture (dubbed at the time as the "Shazam for cars"). This vision quickly attracted nearly three million users.

However, upon recognizing the evolving needs of both consumers and dealerships, Seez pivoted from a mobile app into an auto AI company.

Today, having expanded globally to 16 markets ranging from Mexico to Australia, Seez offers a complete AI and machine learning (ML)-powered software as a service (SaaS) platform built on proprietary technology. Their products include an AI virtual assistant, e-commerce and omnichannel modules, and AI-powered digital marketing services.

Seez serves a growing roster of clients, including leading automotive dealer groups, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and online classifieds, and has secured key partnerships with top finance, insurance, and SaaS providers globally. As of December 2024, the company recorded an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $4.4 million- this marked a 5x increase compared to the previous year's ARR, with projections expecting the number to triple by December 2025.

Pinewood.AI's proposed acquisition of Seez is expected to deliver a combination of advanced AI capabilities, a loyal customer base, and a strong financial foundation, all while capitalizing on the growing importance of AI in automotive retail. This strategic move is also supported by Lithia Motors Inc. -Pinewood's parent company and one of the largest dealer groups globally- who plans to integrate Seez's AI Virtual Assistant, Seezar, across its global network of dealerships.

Seez co-founder Kabrit emphasized that the acquisition accelerates Pinewood's expansion into the North American market while allowing both companies to redefine how dealers interact with technology, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences. "By combining our advanced AI-driven solutions with Pinewood's proprietary data and deep dealer integrations, we are creating a next-generation platform that will empower dealerships with smarter, more efficient tools to drive growth," he added. "The future of automotive retail is intelligent, autonomous, and data-driven—and we couldn't have asked for a better partner to make that future a reality," he added.

Meanwhile, Pinewood.AI CEO Bill Burman reflected on the strategic importance of the proposed acquisition, noting that the partnership builds on their strong progress since Pinewood.AI's initial investment in Seez in September 2024. "Seez is an outstanding company that has developed highly sophisticated AI and machine learning products that are increasingly critical tools for the automotive retail market, and they are highly complementary to our own Automotive Intelligence Platform," Burman added.

With this proposed acquisition, Seez and Pinewood aim to position themselves as trailblazers in the automotive sector. Together, they aim to provide smarter, more efficient industry solutions that help their customers unlock value, drive performance and profitability. This is particularly set to come to fruition through Pinewood.AI + Seez, an AI-powered secure end-to-end fully cloud-based ecosystem designed "by car people for car people."