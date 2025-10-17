When Stars Connect: How CoinMENA Is Redefining Trust and Access in the MENA Crypto Market "If you don't know what to do, do something — learn from it, and iterate fast."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At Expand North Star 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East joined forces with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) to present the When Stars Connect podcast — a series spotlighting the innovators shaping the future of Dubai's digital economy.

As Dubai continues to cement its position as a global hub for digital finance and blockchain innovation, Entrepreneur Middle East sat down with Talal Tabbaa, Co-Founder of CoinMENA, who shared how his company is redefining trust, transparency, and accessibility in the world of cryptocurrency.

Watch the full When Stars Connect conversation with CoinMENA's Tabbaa using the link above.

Building Trust in a Volatile Industry

CoinMENA was born out of frustration with unreliable crypto exchanges in the region. "I was an angry customer," Talal recalled. "So, we built something better."

The platform, licensed by both the Central Bank of Bahrain and Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), provides secure and transparent trading , bridging traditional finance with digital assets.

Talal explains how CoinMENA's partnership with BitGo ensures customer funds are safeguarded under regulated custody structures.

Dubai's Advantage in Digital Finance

Operating from the UAE, CoinMENA benefits from Dubai's progressive regulation and rapidly evolving fintech infrastructure. "You can't find a better place to innovate safely," Talal said.

The company's growth reflects the UAE's rise as a global crypto hub, where regulation and innovation move hand in hand.

Talal discusses how VARA's regulatory framework sets new benchmarks for digital asset protection worldwide.

Redefining Entrepreneurial Success

For Talal, success isn't a finish line — it's a process. "We haven't succeeded yet," he said. "Success is staying on top, not getting there."

His focus is on empowering his team through ownership and experimentation. "If you don't know what to do, do something — learn from it, and iterate fast."

Watch More from When Stars Connect

Explore more founder stories from the When Stars Connect Podcast Series, brought to you by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Entrepreneur Middle East
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Sweet Deal: FIX Dessert Chocolatier Partners Exclusively with Careem

From October 20, 2025, Careem becomes the only destination for the original Dubai Chocolate — as two iconic homegrown brands join forces to redefine indulgence and convenience.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Technology

GITEX Spotlight: Saleem AlBlooshi on Shaping the UAE's Digital Future

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO of du, showcased how the company is driving the UAE's digital transformation through cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, 5G+, and sovereign cloud. His vision focuses on creating intelligent ecosystems that enhance public safety, connectivity, and efficiency—empowering communities and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in digital innovation.

By Mina Vucic
Career

This 29-Year-Old's Business Helps Young People Without Work Experience Earn Tens of Thousands and Launch Their Careers: 'You're Not Just Your Major'

Julia Haber, co-founder of Home From College, helps college students and recent graduates bring their "whole self" to the table.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

Leadership

50 Visionary Women: Joelle Mardinian, Founder and CEO, Clinica Joelle

She has built a strong personal brand over the years, becoming a significant influencer in the beauty industry, especially in the Arab world.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff