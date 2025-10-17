"If you don't know what to do, do something — learn from it, and iterate fast."

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At Expand North Star 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East joined forces with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) to present the When Stars Connect podcast — a series spotlighting the innovators shaping the future of Dubai's digital economy.

As Dubai continues to cement its position as a global hub for digital finance and blockchain innovation, Entrepreneur Middle East sat down with Talal Tabbaa, Co-Founder of CoinMENA, who shared how his company is redefining trust, transparency, and accessibility in the world of cryptocurrency.

Watch the full When Stars Connect conversation with CoinMENA's Tabbaa using the link above.

Building Trust in a Volatile Industry

CoinMENA was born out of frustration with unreliable crypto exchanges in the region. "I was an angry customer," Talal recalled. "So, we built something better."

The platform, licensed by both the Central Bank of Bahrain and Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), provides secure and transparent trading , bridging traditional finance with digital assets.

Talal explains how CoinMENA's partnership with BitGo ensures customer funds are safeguarded under regulated custody structures.

Dubai's Advantage in Digital Finance

Operating from the UAE, CoinMENA benefits from Dubai's progressive regulation and rapidly evolving fintech infrastructure. "You can't find a better place to innovate safely," Talal said.

The company's growth reflects the UAE's rise as a global crypto hub, where regulation and innovation move hand in hand.

Talal discusses how VARA's regulatory framework sets new benchmarks for digital asset protection worldwide.

Redefining Entrepreneurial Success

For Talal, success isn't a finish line — it's a process. "We haven't succeeded yet," he said. "Success is staying on top, not getting there."



His focus is on empowering his team through ownership and experimentation. "If you don't know what to do, do something — learn from it, and iterate fast."

Watch More from When Stars Connect

Explore more founder stories from the When Stars Connect Podcast Series, brought to you by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Entrepreneur Middle East