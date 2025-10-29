Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At an age when most kids are focused on video games and schoolwork, 12-year-old Ehsan Adouane is focused on building something bigger — a movement to reignite curiosity and make learning fun again. Based in Dubai, Adouane represents a new generation of thinkers and creators who aren't waiting for adulthood to start making an impact. He's already building an educational tech platform and running a YouTube channel that combines storytelling, innovation, and empowerment — all aimed at helping young minds see the world with wonder.

With wisdom well beyond his years, he shares insights about consistency, creativity, and staying motivated — lessons that apply not just to kids, but to adults, too.

We sat down with Ehsan to talk about his journey, his upcoming app, and what drives him to keep creating—all while balancing school and entrepreneurship.

The Beginning: Where It All Started

Ehsan, you're only 12 and already developing both a YouTube channel and an app. How did it all begin?

"I've always loved performing, helping others, and building things. One day, I thought, why not bring all of that together? That's how I started my YouTube channel—it gave me a chance to perform while creating something meaningful. From there, I began interviewing people from around the world and sharing their inspiring stories. I realized that these conversations could change perspectives and motivate others. That's what pushed me to grow beyond just a fun hobby."

Image courtesy Ehsan Adouane

Turning a Hobby Into a Vision

What was the turning point when you decided to take your passion more seriously?

"The big moment was realizing I needed to treat it like a real brand. I started focusing on consistency—improving my interviews, planning content better, and showing up regularly. That mindset opened new doors, like podcasts and media opportunities. It taught me that taking yourself seriously makes others take you seriously too."

Overcoming Early Challenges

What have been the biggest challenges so far?

"At first, it was tough to grow my audience. Getting subscribers and views felt slow, but I stayed focused on the joy of creating and sharing positive messages. Over time, the right people noticed. I've gone from being a small YouTuber to someone interviewing amazing guests, which has been really rewarding."

A snippet of Adouane's YouTube channel.

Balancing School and Ambition

You're also balancing school with your projects. How do you manage it all?

"Organization is everything. I finish my homework first, then spend time on my channel and the app. I still make space for fun, but honestly, my biggest excitement comes from creating. When you love what you're doing, it doesn't feel like work. I think every kid should chase their dreams now, not wait until later."

The Big Idea: An App for the Curious Mind

Tell us more about your upcoming app. What makes it unique?

"It's an ed-tech app designed to make learning more interactive and fun. It's not just about school subjects—it's about curiosity and personal growth. The app will connect with my YouTube videos, including quizzes and hands-on activities so users can engage with the content in new ways. What makes it special is that it's built from my perspective as a kid, so I really understand what students need to stay curious and motivated."

Image courtesy Ehsan Adouane

Looking Ahead: Innovation Meets Education

Are you planning to use AI in your app?

"Not yet, but I'm open to it. AI could make learning even more personalized. For now, I'm focused on getting the basics right and making sure it feels authentic and engaging."

When can we expect to see the app launch?

"The prototype should be ready in the next month or two. This is just the beginning—I see my brand growing into something that changes how education works. I want to challenge the idea that learning has to be boring or rigid."

Image courtesy Ehsan Adouane's official Instagram account.

Vision for the Future

Where do you see yourself by the time you're 18?

"I'd love to be collaborating with schools and expanding my brand globally. I want to make a real impact on education and help students everywhere discover how fun learning can be."

Lessons from the Pros

You've mentioned watching shows like Shark Tank. What's your takeaway from those entrepreneurs?

"A lot of them have amazing ideas but lack a long-term vision or marketing strategy. You can have the best idea in the world, but if you don't know how to reach people, it won't go far. That's something I've been learning from early on."

Image courtesy Ehsan Adouane

Words of Wisdom

What advice would you give to kids—and even adults—who want to follow their dreams?

"For kids: start now! You have time, energy, and creativity—don't waste it. For adults: focus on creating impact. Your life is yours to shape, so make it meaningful."

Motivation and Mentorship

Do you have a personal motto or quote that keeps you motivated?

"Definitely. One quote I live by is from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: "When you wake up, I don't care if you're a gazelle or a lion. You still have to start running." It reminds me to take action every day. In Dubai, opportunities are everywhere—you just have to chase them."

The Ask: A Vision Backed by Purpose

If you could ask H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for one thing, what would it be?

"I'd ask for his support with my app through the Create Apps competition— I know the Age to apply is 15, and I'm only 12, but please let me enter for a chance to win."

Final Thoughts

What drives you every day?

"Curiosity. It's the spark behind everything I do. I want to make learning exciting again—and if I can inspire even one kid to see the world differently, then I know I'm on the right path."