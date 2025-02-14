Boris Johnson Takes Top Honors at Legends of Entrepreneurship Dubai Gala Dinner Former UK Prime recognized for job creation.
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been recognized for "Outstanding Contribution" at the Legends of Entrepreneurship Awards gala dinner in Dubai.
Johnson received the award from Entrepreneur Middle East, presented by CEO Wissam Younane, Managing Director Rabih Najm and Editor in Chief Anil Bhoyrul.
The event, held at Sofitel Dubai the Palm, also featured a keynote speech from Johnson, reflecting on his time in office as UK Prime Minister.
A total of 14 entrepreneurs recognized as "Legends"
Full List of winners:
Mohammed Mortada Al Dandashi
Prateek Suri
Talal Alajami
Farah Zafar
Ashish Vijay
Sultan Salim Al Owais
Shadman Sakib
Amin Moradi
Ebraheem Al Samadi
Oweis Zahran
Sheeraz Hasan
in5
Sean Killa
Joelle Mardinian
