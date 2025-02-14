You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been recognized for "Outstanding Contribution" at the Legends of Entrepreneurship Awards gala dinner in Dubai.

Johnson received the award from Entrepreneur Middle East, presented by CEO Wissam Younane, Managing Director Rabih Najm and Editor in Chief Anil Bhoyrul.

The event, held at Sofitel Dubai the Palm, also featured a keynote speech from Johnson, reflecting on his time in office as UK Prime Minister.

A total of 14 entrepreneurs recognized as "Legends"

Full List of winners:

Mohammed Mortada Al Dandashi

Prateek Suri

Talal Alajami

Farah Zafar

Ashish Vijay

Sultan Salim Al Owais

Shadman Sakib

Amin Moradi

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Oweis Zahran

Sheeraz Hasan

in5

Sean Killa

Joelle Mardinian

Boris Johnson