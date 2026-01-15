Abu Dhabi Establishes Fourth Sovereign Investment Fund, L'imad HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has been appointed the Chairman of L'imad.

Abu Dhabi has added a fourth sovereign investment entity to its existing trio of sovereign wealth funds—ADIA, Mubadala, and ADQ.

L'imad, a new sovereign investment platform of the Abu Dhabi government, has been mandated to support the emirate's long-term economic growth, diversify government revenue streams, and enhance investment returns across strategic sectors.

The fund's board includes Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Saif Ghobash, Waleed Al Muhairi, and Kamal Almaazmi.

In 2025, the fund acquired a significant stake in Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer Modon Holding from IHC, the UAE's largest listed company.

More recently, L'imad participated in the Paramount consortium's bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, alongside Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).
