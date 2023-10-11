You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

New York-headquartered legal tech startup App4Legal has raised a funding round led by UAE-based Aditum Ventures, part of Aditum Investment Management Limited, that will be used for its further tech innovation, especially in artificial intelligence-driven solutions, and for establishing its European operations.

App4Legal's product offering includes a highly configurable legal practice management software, called App4Legal Core, while earlier this year the startup released its contract lifecycle management (CLM) and document automation software, called Contra.

App4Legal currently serves over 1,400 organizations across multiple industries in 67 countries.

"App4Legal's impressive track record of growth and state-of-the-art legal-tech platform firmly positions it among the few SaaS companies in the legal-tech space that have true global potential," said Lachlan Hughes, Head of Venture Capital at Aditum, adding that Aditum is focused on investing in companies that have a strong management team, a scalable and dynamic digital service, international markets to expand into, and a solid plan for profitable growth in the future.

Feras El Hajjar, founder and CEO of App4Legal, added that his company's mission is to transform the lives of legal professionals for the better and with every step "In today's ever demanding and changing legal industry, App4Legal keeps three things in mind - practicing with constant innovation, gaining the trust of our clients and transforming the narrative associated with the legal industry," El Hajjar says.

Feras El Hajjar, founder and CEO of App4Legal. Source: App4Legal

Related: An Introduction To The Legal Landscape Of The UAE