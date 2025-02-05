Arabian Automobiles Launches Urventures to Support UAE Startups

Through Urventures, Arabian Automobiles is taking a step forward in its commitment to support the UAE's startup ecosystem by addressing business needs of SME entrepreneurs nationwide.

Arabian Automobiles Company, an automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and exclusive Nissan dealer in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has launched Urventures, a mobility solutions platform in support of startups in the UAE.

Through the program, which is the first of its kind in the regional automotive sector, Arabian Automobiles becomes a direct investor in small businesses by offering commercial vehicles in exchange for a minimal stake in the business' future equity.

In the first phase of Urventures, Arabian Automobiles has invested in two innovative women-led UAE startups, ProMed First Aid and Bambuyu, helping them address financial and logistical barriers by providing each its popular commercial microbus, the Nissan Urvan.

Instead of traditional funding, Urventures directly tackles the biggest challenge that small startups face in the early stages, which is logistical support.

The businesses were shortlisted based on three criteria including potential for growth, societal impact and the need for a van in their core business.

ProMed First Aid, which was established in 2024, provides emergency medical services training throughout the GCC. As a partner of the program, it will use the Nissan Urvan to deliver mobile medical training and transport essential equipment. The second startup selected under the Urventures platform is Bambuyu, a sustainable tissue company founded in 2021, which will utilize the vehicle to expand delivery operations and promote its eco-friendly products.

Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles Company said, "This is an exciting time for us as Nissan and Arabian Automobiles are changing the way businesses can buy fleets. While we have always been a strong supporter of the business ecosystem through our expansive mobility solutions, we are now taking that a step further as the first automotive brand offering a unique startup investment approach.

Through Urventures, we go beyond selling vehicles to become true partners in growth, offering guidance that unlocks new opportunities for entrepreneurs. Our program aligns with the UAE's vision to be a global hub for entrepreneurship and underscores our dedication to supporting emerging businesses in achieving their full potential."

Auredel Sumalinog Magpantay, founder, COO, and Academic Director of ProMed First Aid Training, said, "This program has been instrumental in our rapid growth. The access to vehicles has allowed us to expand our service area and reach new customers. Plus, the mentorship has been invaluable in helping us navigate the challenges of scaling a startup."

Sahar Karoubi, founder and spokesperson of Bambuyu, addressed their selection with a short statement, "This program was a game-changer for us. Access to a fleet allowed us to scale our delivery service rapidly and achieve profitability much sooner than anticipated."

The second season of the program is planned for the second quarter of 2025 with Arabian Automobiles encouraging startups to submit their applications at http://urventures.capital.