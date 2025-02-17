Bank of Sharjah Acts as Lead Arranger for New Daewoo Deal Bank mandated as Lead Arranger and Bookrunner.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Bank of Sharjah

Bank of Sharjah, one of the leading commercial banks in the UAE, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its footprint in local, regional and, international markets. Accordingly, the Bank has acted as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for a USD$155 million Club Loan Facility for Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd., one of Korea's leading construction companies with a significant global presence. The three-year facility, arranged in collaboration with other regional banks, will be used for general corporate purposes, supporting Daewoo's working capital requirements for ongoing projects globally.

Following the successful completion of the transaction, Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah stated: "Weare delighted to have played a pivotal role in arranging this club loan for Daewoo Engineering & Construction. This achievement reflects Bank of Sharjah's strategic vision of supporting large international contractors by providing tailored financing solutions beyond their domestic borders."

Khadiri added, "While Daewoo E&C has regularly tapped the syndicated loan markets in the past, this transaction represents another important milestone in expanding its banking relationships in the region. Our participation in this facility aligns with our mission to provide innovative financing solutions to global conglomerates while enhancing Bank of Sharjah's international market presence."

Haisam Mustafa, Head of International & Financial Institutions, commented, "This transaction further strengthens our track record of providing financial and advisory services to major multinational corporates worldwide. As we continue to pursue our strategic objectives, we remain committed to reinforcing our position as a premier banking institution in the Emirate of Sharjah and a leading bank in the region. We will continue to deliver bespoke funding solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."
