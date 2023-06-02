We feature some of the regional and international fintech industry experts, startups, and investors who attended the Dubai Fintech Summit held in Dubai in May 2023.

At the first-ever Dubai Fintech Summit, which was held in Dubai in May 2023, we had a chat with Maanav Sagar, Partner at Bharat Founders, a group of successful Indian entrepreneurs looking to invest in early-stage ventures, about how artificial intelligence can help further unlock the growth potential of financial technology.

"In the long run, I think that access to credit is what all businesses need and at the easiest touchpoints, so embeded finance will be able to solve that," said Sagar. "In terms of fintech, the UAE still has a few steps to cover. Obviously, the thing with fintech is that, because you handle people's money, it's the most regulated industry, and regulations often tie your hands down, so I think that if there is the right mix between the government and the private sector to create an ecosystem for peer to peer payments, that is one of the ways to see the UAE fintech sector grow."

Launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the inaugural edition of the Dubai Fintech Summit that ran from May 8-9, 2023, organized by UAE-based onshore financial hub Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), managed to congregate regional and international fintech industry experts, startups, and investors in one place to discuss the future of financial technology.

Check out the video to learn other Sagar's pieces of advice.

