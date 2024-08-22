Blockchain Life 2024 will feature a diverse range of panel discussions, keynote presentations, and the largest crypto expo with over 200 booths.

The 13th edition of Blockchain Life, a globally recognized gathering of enthusiasts and experts from the Web3, cryptocurrency, and mining sectors, will be held from October 22-23, 2024, at Festival Arena, Dubai, UAE.

Sergei Khitrov, founder of Blockchain Life, revealed some of the speakers who will take part in the event, adding that "most are still kept secret." He added, "For now, I can only say that the entire lineup is composed of titans in the field. Their exclusive insights and expertise will be invaluable to our attendees to benefit from the current bull market."

The powerful lineup of speakers includes Justin Sun, founder of TRON; Paolo Ardoino, CEO at Tether; Yat Siu, co-founder of Animoca Brands; Pascal Gauthier, CEO at Ledger, Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO at Dubai Blockchain Center; Xinxi Wang, co-founder of Litecoin Foundation; Sunny Lu, CEO at Vechain, and Sergei Khitrov, founder of Jets Capital, Listing.Help, and Blockchain Life.

Other announced speakers include Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos; Eowyn Chen CEO of Trust Wallet; Sunny Aggarwal, co-founder of Osmosis Labs; Kostas Chalkias, co-founder of Sui (Mysten Labs); Sasha Plotvinov, founder of Notcoin; Mustafa Al-Bassam, co-founder of Celestia Labs; Tiago Henriques, Head of AI/ML at Google Cloud EMEA; and Zied Brini, EMEA Delivery Director at ConsenSys.

A new feature of this forum is simultaneous translation of speeches into more than 70 languages of the world. This option is already included in the price of the ticket.



