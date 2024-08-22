Get All Access for $5/mo

Blockchain Life 2024 Reveals First Speakers For Its 13th Edition In Dubai On October 22-23, 2024 Blockchain Life 2024 will feature a diverse range of panel discussions, keynote presentations, and the largest crypto expo with over 200 booths.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

The 13th edition of Blockchain Life, a globally recognized gathering of enthusiasts and experts from the Web3, cryptocurrency, and mining sectors, will be held from October 22-23, 2024, at Festival Arena, Dubai, UAE.

Entrepreneur Middle East readers can secure their spot at Blockchain Life 2024 with a 10% discount by using code BNC10.

Sergei Khitrov, founder of Blockchain Life, revealed some of the speakers who will take part in the event, adding that "most are still kept secret." He added, "For now, I can only say that the entire lineup is composed of titans in the field. Their exclusive insights and expertise will be invaluable to our attendees to benefit from the current bull market."

The powerful lineup of speakers includes Justin Sun, founder of TRON; Paolo Ardoino, CEO at Tether; Yat Siu, co-founder of Animoca Brands; Pascal Gauthier, CEO at Ledger, Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO at Dubai Blockchain Center; Xinxi Wang, co-founder of Litecoin Foundation; Sunny Lu, CEO at Vechain, and Sergei Khitrov, founder of Jets Capital, Listing.Help, and Blockchain Life.

Other announced speakers include Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos; Eowyn Chen CEO of Trust Wallet; Sunny Aggarwal, co-founder of Osmosis Labs; Kostas Chalkias, co-founder of Sui (Mysten Labs); Sasha Plotvinov, founder of Notcoin; Mustafa Al-Bassam, co-founder of Celestia Labs; Tiago Henriques, Head of AI/ML at Google Cloud EMEA; and Zied Brini, EMEA Delivery Director at ConsenSys.

The forum will feature a diverse range of panel discussions, keynote presentations, and the largest crypto expo with over 200 booths.

A new feature of this forum is simultaneous translation of speeches into more than 70 languages of the world. This option is already included in the price of the ticket.

Use the code BNC10 to secure your spot at Blockchain Life 2024 with a 10% discount. For more information about the event, please visit its website.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Started a 'Fun' Side Hustle — Then It Earned $100,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Business: 'Beyond What I Could Ever Have Expected'

Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of boozy ice cream company Tipsy Scoop, was burnt out from her corporate job — so she revived a family tradition.

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneurs

Dubai-Based E-Grocery App El Grocer Gets Ready To Scale On Crowd Power

When the startup recently decided to raise funds to scale up further, el Grocer chose to step away from the venture capital route, and instead tried crowdfunding to help fuel its growth.

By Sindhu Hariharan
Business News

Which Ivy Colleges' Former Students Earn the Highest Salaries? — And No, It Isn't Harvard

Despite the prestige of names like Yale and Harvard (those two ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively) the survey found that a different Ivy education can help bring in the bucks.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy, Dealing Blow to Digital Currency Group

Genesis filed amid mounting problems for the company and its clients, including Gemini.

By Steve Huff
Entrepreneurs

Vision: The Driver Of Entrepreneurship

Vision is the energy that provides an entrepreneur and its organization with the ability to perform and succeed.

By Juan Jose de la Torre
Health & Wellness

The Top 10 Fastest Growing Industries in 2024

Thanks to tech breakthroughs and consumer demand, these industries are expected to boom in 2024.

By Christopher Massimine