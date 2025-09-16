The Comera Pay multicurrency offering will launch soon, positioning Comera Pay, part of the Royal Group and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, at the forefront of the region's evolving fintech landscape.

Comera Pay, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and part of Abu Dhabi's Royal Group, has been granted Principal Membership by Visa, a world leader in digital payments.

This achievement empowers Comera Pay to directly issue Visa prepaid and debit cards in the UAE, strengthening its role as a trusted fintech innovator and enabler of secure, seamless payment solutions.

The new membership will allow Comera Pay to launch a multicurrency offering, designed to give consumers the flexibility to transact both locally and globally with ease.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of Visa card tiers, each tailored to their needs and lifestyles - Visa Classic (secure, simple, and convenient for everyday payments), Visa Platinum (enhanced benefits, lifestyle perks, and premium services), and Visa Infinite (exclusive privileges, elite rewards, and global access).

By combining the Comera Pay wallet with Visa's global acceptance network, users will benefit from increased flexibility, quicker settlements, and the confidence to transact securely across multiple currencies. This milestone directly supports the UAE's strategic vision of digital transformation and a cashless economy, while providing consumers with greater choice and convenience in managing their finances.

Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Comera Financial Holdings, commented, "Securing Principal Membership with Visa is a transformative milestone for Comera Pay. It enhances our ability to deliver innovative, seamless, and globally accepted financial solutions while reinforcing our commitment to security and convenience. The upcoming Comera Pay Multicurrency offering will empower consumers and businesses to manage their money with greater confidence and ease. As part of the Royal Group and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, we proudly align with Abu Dhabi's digital vision."

Salima Gutieva, Visa's VP and UAE Country Manager, added, "We are delighted to welcome Comera Pay as a Visa Principal Member. This milestone will enable Comera Pay to bring innovative, secure, and globally accepted payment solutions to UAE consumers and businesses, strengthening the country's position as a hub for fintech innovation and digital commerce."

