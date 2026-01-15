Dubai Future Finance Week 2026 to Bring Global Leaders in Finance, Policy, and Technology Together Designed as an integrated, citywide platform and led by DIFC, Dubai Future Finance Week brings together several major industry forums under a single, cohesive agenda, themed "Finance Reimagined: Where innovation meets policy and purpose."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DFFW

The inaugural edition of Dubai Future Finance Week (DFFW) will take place on May 11-15, 2026.

Organized under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the DFFW underscores Dubai's role in advancing dialogue on the evolving dynamics of capital markets, innovation, sustainability and governance.

Designed as an integrated, citywide platform and led by DIFC, Dubai Future Finance Week brings together several major industry forums under a single, cohesive agenda, themed "Finance Reimagined: Where innovation meets policy and purpose."

At its core is the Dubai FinTech Summit (DFS) with the theme of Connecting Markets – Transforming Economies, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It will return to Madinat Jumeirah with an expanded format designed to accelerate global collaboration and growth opportunities for FinTechs, scale-ups and investors. The summit will convene more than 10,000 delegates from over 150 countries, alongside more than 1,000 investors, and over 300 regional and international speakers, and over 250 sponsors, spanning over more than 25 industry verticals.

Over five days, venues across Dubai will host discussions spanning the full spectrum of modern finance, from capital markets, private wealth and institutional investment to digital assets and sustainability-led finance.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the event reflects Dubai's commitment to playing a key role in shaping a smart and sustainable global economy. The participation of leading decision-makers, thinkers and innovators from the financial services sector in the event provides an important opportunity to bring perspectives closer together, align efforts to address shared global challenges, and support dialogue on the future of the global financial sector, His Highness said.

HH Sheikh Maktoum added that the event also opens new avenues for cooperation and supports innovation. He noted that the gathering encourages effective participation that enables markets to achieve greater growth and prosperity, while supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, particularly positioning Dubai among the world's top four global financial centres and building a smart, diversified economy that keeps pace with future requirements.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, "Dubai's vision is to shape the global economy, and Dubai Future Finance Week is a natural extension of that ambition. It highlights the emirate's role as a catalyst for ideas, collaboration and forward-looking growth across international markets, and it underscores our determination here at DIFC to help set the pace for global financial and economic progress. The Week will strengthen this position by enabling engagement across finance, technology, regulation and investment, in support of the ambitions set out under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, "Dubai Future Finance Week reflects our commitment to providing platforms that bring the global financial community together to navigate change and identify new opportunities. As the region's leading global financial centre, DIFC is well positioned to offer a unified and focused environment for senior decision-makers to engage on priority issues. As global markets continue to evolve, Dubai plays a key role in shaping the future of finance through the depth of its ecosystem and its international connectivity."
