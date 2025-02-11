Entrepreneur Middle East Publishes A Special Report Looking Into The Fintech Sector in Saudi Arabia The fintech sector is not only as a growth driver but also as a transformative force in Saudi Arabia's financial services landscape.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

"Fintech Frontiers in Saudi Arabia: Driving Economic Growth and Vision 2030" is the latest special report by Entrepreneur Middle East that takes a deep-dive look into the financial technology development that creates new pathways for financial inclusion and economic advancement in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 seeks to diversify the nation's economy and reduce its dependence on oil. A key pillar of this vision is the development of a dynamic and innovative financial sector, with fintech playing a crucial role. As Saudi Arabia positions itself as a digital hub in the Middle East, the fintech sector emerges not only as a growth driver but also as a transformative force in the kingdom's financial services landscape.

Read the full special report HERE.

