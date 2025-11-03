Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing CEO Wissam Younane sits down with Noel Moukheiber, General Manager at MontyPay, to explore how the company is transforming global payment experiences.

You've spent over two decades in the digital and business development space. How has your experience across sales, project management, and technology shaped your approach to leading MontyPay on a global scale?

Over the past two decades, my career in sales, project management, and technology has revolved around one core principle, understanding the market, identifying gaps, and delivering the right digital solutions. In my previous roles, I focused on selling technology and digital solutions across Lebanon and the Middle East. This gave me a deep understanding of how to listen to client needs, analyze the market, and evaluate multiple vendors to choose the best-fit solutions. I learned how to not only introduce a new product but also build its ecosystem, by scaling it to multiple clients and establishing reseller networks that accelerated growth.

MontyPay has grown into a truly global player, operating in over 50 countries with seven regional offices. What would you say are the key factors behind the company's ability to scale so effectively across different markets?

At MontyPay, our global expansion has been built on one clear belief, partnerships drive scalability.

From day one, we focused on collaboration rather than competition. Today, we have over 20 strategic partners across the globe: acquirers, PSPs, and technology providers that allow us to support merchants in more than 50 countries.

Our vision has always been global, never limited by geography or product scope. We believe in creating a unified ecosystem that connects businesses everywhere. Being part of Monty Holding has also played a key role in our expansion, giving us access to regional teams in the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Nigeria, and Indonesia, while keeping our main operational hub in Lebanon.

From this hub, our highly motivated and performing team supports all regional offices, ensuring consistency, agility, and innovation across every market. This structure, combined with our partner-first mindset and scalable technology, is what allowed MontyPay to grow so effectively across diverse markets.

2024 was a big year for MontyPay, with the introduction of Smart POS, QCheck, and an end-to-end eCommerce service suite. How do these innovations strengthen MontyPay's position in the competitive payments landscape?

Innovation has always been at the heart of MontyPay's success, and that's largely thanks to our in-house development team. Our goal is to consistently deliver the latest payment technologies that make payment collection easy, secure, and fast for our merchants.

We've built a Smart Merchant Management System that unifies online and offline payments into a single dashboard, giving merchants real-time visibility, reporting, and analytics. This creates a seamless experience that no traditional provider can match.

The launch of our Smart POS in Lebanon was a strategic milestone, helping digitize a market that's still heavily cash-based and paving the way toward a cashless future. Meanwhile, QCheck, our self-service payment solution for restaurants and hotels, revolutionizes how customers pay fast, contactless, and convenient.

Beyond payments, we wanted to support businesses end-to-end. That's why we launched our eCommerce service suite, helping merchants build their online stores at low cost, integrate payments effortlessly, and expand globally.

Together, these innovations strengthen MontyPay's position as a comprehensive, next-generation fintech, bridging the gap between digital payments, technology, and business growth.

Your platform integrates multiple services—from payment processing to loyalty programs and lending. How does this unified ecosystem give MontyPay a strategic edge over traditional payment service providers?

At MontyPay, our vision has always been to go beyond just payment processing. we aim to empower merchants with a complete financial ecosystem that helps them grow, retain customers, and access financial support when needed.

To differentiate ourselves from traditional payment providers, we focus on value creation. One example is our partnership with ZEAL, the leading POS loyalty platform. Through this integration, our merchants can now use their POS terminals not just to collect payments, but also to reward customers, increase repeat business, and boost sales, turning every transaction into an opportunity for loyalty.

In parallel, we've developed a credit scoring engine that analyzes merchant transactions, payment history, and business performance. Through our partnership with Monty Finance in Lebanon, this enables us to offer SME loans to eligible merchants directly from our ecosystem. This lending model will serve as our pilot before expanding globally through new financial partners.

By combining payments, loyalty, and lending under one unified platform, MontyPay is building a fintech ecosystem that truly supports merchants end-to-end helping them collect, grow, and scale their businesses effortlessly.

In 2025, MontyPay expanded into Saudi Arabia with a new office in Riyadh. What were the main motivations behind this move, and how does it align with the Kingdom's evolving fintech and digital transformation agenda?

Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing digital payment markets in the world, driven by a strong national vision to build a cashless, innovation-driven economy. For us, it was not a question of if we should enter Saudi Arabia, but when.

Expanding into Riyadh was a strategic and natural step for MontyPay. The Kingdom's Fintech and Vision 2030 agenda perfectly aligns with our mission to empower businesses through cutting-edge payment solutions. We see massive potential to contribute to this transformation by offering advanced payment technology, global expertise, and a strong local presence.

While competition in Saudi Arabia is high, we believe that it's never too late to add real value. Our approach is built on experience, innovation, and passion, and we are confident that MontyPay can play a meaningful role in supporting the Kingdom's shift toward a fully digital and cashless economy.

Saudi Arabia's payment ecosystem is developing rapidly under Vision 2030. How is MontyPay localizing its products and partnerships to serve the specific needs of Saudi businesses and consumers?

MontyPay is fully committed to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by tailoring our solutions to the unique needs of the local market. We're localizing our products to ensure full compliance with local regulations and seamless integration with the Kingdom's financial infrastructure. This includes supporting local payment methods, offering Arabic-language interfaces, and ensuring compatibility with local banks and digital wallets. On the partnership front, we're actively collaborating with local fintech players, system integrators, and business communities to better understand the evolving needs of Saudi merchants and consumers. Our goal is to be more than just a payment provider. We want to be a trusted technology partner contributing to the Kingdom's digital economy.

Customer experience is at the heart of MontyPay's omnichannel approach. Can you elaborate on how this model enhances both merchant and consumer satisfaction across your markets?

MontyPay's omnichannel approach is designed to create seamless and consistent experiences for both merchants and consumers across all touch points. For merchants, it means having a unified platform that integrates online and in-store payments, loyalty programs, and customer insights in unified platform. This empowers them to operate more efficiently and make data-driven decisions that drive growth. For consumers, it ensures a smooth, convenient, and personalized shopping experience whether they engage through mobile, web, or in person. By bridging these channels, we help merchants build stronger customer relationships, increase their revenues, and satisfaction on both ends.

MontyPay recently launched a point-based loyalty program in Lebanon. What insights have you gained from that initiative, and do you plan to replicate it in other regions such as Saudi Arabia or the UAE?

Lebanon has always been our innovation lab, a market where we can launch, test, and refine new solutions before scaling them globally. The recent launch of our loyalty program is a great example. We wanted to observe how merchants and consumers interact with such a feature in a real environment, gather feedback, and optimize the experience.

Once a product proves successful in Lebanon, we move quickly to replicate and localize it in larger markets like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and beyond. This strategy allows us to innovate efficiently while ensuring that every solution we deploy internationally is tested, validated, and ready to scale.

As General Manager, you lead teams spread across continents. What leadership principles guide you in maintaining cohesion, innovation, and motivation across such a diverse and fast-moving organization?

Leading a global team requires clarity, trust, and empowerment. For me, it all starts with choosing the right people, individuals who not only have the skills but also share the same passion and values as MontyPay. Once you have the right team, the next step is to set a clear vision and measurable objectives, so everyone understands how their work contributes to the bigger picture.

I believe in empowering people, giving them ownership over their tasks, and trusting them to deliver. My role is to guide, support, and remove obstacles, not to micromanage. I also put a strong focus on continuous training and open communication, ensuring that every team member feels part of the global journey, no matter where they are.

At MontyPay, we operate across continents, but we stay united through shared goals, mutual respect, and a culture of innovation, that's how we keep growing together as one team.

Finally, looking ahead, how do you envision MontyPay's role in shaping the future of digital payments in the MENA region and beyond — and what can we expect next from the company under your leadership?

Our vision at MontyPay is to redefine how businesses collect payments, to make it simpler, faster, and more connected than ever before. We're building a truly borderless payment ecosystem, one where merchants, whether small startups or large enterprises, can accept any payment method, in any country, through one unified platform.

Our goal is to empower thousands of merchants globally to grow their businesses, and we'll continue focusing on innovation, reliability, and inclusion. In the MENA region, our mission is to help accelerate the shift toward a cashless economy, bringing together banks, fintechs, and merchants under one ecosystem.

We'll keep enhancing our omnichannel platform, expanding our payment orchestration, and introducing AI-driven analytics, loyalty, and lending solutions to help our merchants not only collect payments, but also grow smarter and faster.

At MontyPay, we see payments not as a transaction, but as a connection between businesses and their customers, and our job is to make that connection effortless across every channel and every market.