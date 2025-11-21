FAST Ventures Launches FAST Foundry, a US$3 Million Fund to Back MENA AI, Retail Tech, and Creator Economy Startups Applications are now open to early-stage product-led companies across the region.

FAST Ventures has launched FAST Foundry, a new investment arm and venture studio backed by a US$3 million fund to support early-stage startups across the MENA region.

The initiative will target companies developing AdTech, retail technology, creator economy tools, AI-driven marketing products, and emerging consumer-tech solutions.

The company says FAST Foundry pairs capital with access to FAST Ventures' operational ecosystem, including product, marketing, creator, and AI teams, offering a path from early idea to traction.

Startups will receive investment and workspace at FAST Ventures' offices in Dubai Internet City and Riyadh, as well as engineering and go-to-market support through entities such as Platformance, Lion, and Calibrate. Additional benefits include preferred cloud credits and access to senior talent.

CEO Waseem Afzal said the fund aims to accelerate the development of original regional IP with global scalability, positioning FAST Foundry as a vehicle for building technology "born in MENA and built for the world."

Applications are now open to early-stage product-led companies across the region.
